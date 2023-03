CNBC

Whole Foods CEO shares what he eats to stay energized—hot sauce as salad dressing, less caffeine and a vegan lunch By Jason Buechel, Contributor, 3 days ago

Food has always been an important part of my life. I grew up in rural Wisconsin, where my father was a cheesemaker. My grandparents also ...