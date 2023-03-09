AAA on Wednesday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $2.90, a drop of 8 cents from the week before.
The national average was $3.35.
San Angelo came in less than the state average at $2.84.
Abilene's average price fell almost 10 cents to$2.86 but is high compared to other cities - and 2 cents higher than San Angelo.
Most averages have fallen below $3 in the state, with Corpus Christi under $2.80. It's just above $3 at the eastern (Texarkana) and western (El Paso) edges.
| City
| Latest Avg.
| Prev. Week
| Change
| Abilene
| $2.867
| $2.964
| -9.7¢
| Amarillo
| $2.939
| $2.999
| -6.0¢
| Austin
| $2.931
| $3.012
| -8.1¢
| Corpus Christi
| $2.793
| $2.925
| -13.2¢
| Dallas
| $2.820
| $2.939
| -11.9¢
| El Paso
| $3.239
| $3.363
| -12.5¢
| Fort Worth
| $2.826
| $2.932
| -10.6¢
| Houston
| $2.899
| $2.952
| -5.3¢
| San Angelo
| $2.842
| $2.923
| -8.1¢
| San Antonio
| $2.829
| $2.944
| -11.5¢
| Texarkana
| $3.031
| $3.052
| -21.¢
Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded
Sources: Staff report, AAA
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas gas prices drop 8 cents on average; Abilene, San Angelo about the same
