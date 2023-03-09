Texas gas prices drop 8 cents on average; Abilene, San Angelo about the same

AAA on Wednesday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $2.90, a drop of 8 cents from the week before.

The national average was $3.35.

San Angelo came in less than the state average at $2.84.

Abilene's average price fell almost 10 cents to$2.86 but is high compared to other cities - and 2 cents higher than San Angelo.

Most averages have fallen below $3 in the state, with Corpus Christi under $2.80. It's just above $3 at the eastern (Texarkana) and western (El Paso) edges.

City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Change Abilene $2.867 $2.964 -9.7¢ Amarillo $2.939 $2.999 -6.0¢ Austin $2.931 $3.012 -8.1¢ Corpus Christi $2.793 $2.925 -13.2¢ Dallas $2.820 $2.939 -11.9¢ El Paso $3.239 $3.363 -12.5¢ Fort Worth $2.826 $2.932 -10.6¢ Houston $2.899 $2.952 -5.3¢ San Angelo $2.842 $2.923 -8.1¢ San Antonio $2.829 $2.944 -11.5¢ Texarkana $3.031 $3.052 -21.¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff report, AAA

