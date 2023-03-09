Open in App
Abilene, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Abilene Reporter-News

Texas gas prices drop 8 cents on average; Abilene, San Angelo about the same

By Greg Jaklewicz, Abilene Reporter-News,

3 days ago

AAA on Wednesday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $2.90, a drop of 8 cents from the week before.

The national average was $3.35.

San Angelo came in less than the state average at $2.84.

Abilene's average price fell almost 10 cents to$2.86 but is high compared to other cities - and 2 cents higher than San Angelo.

Most averages have fallen below $3 in the state, with Corpus Christi under $2.80. It's just above $3 at the eastern (Texarkana) and western (El Paso) edges.

City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Change
Abilene $2.867 $2.964 -9.7¢
Amarillo $2.939 $2.999 -6.0¢
Austin $2.931 $3.012 -8.1¢
Corpus Christi $2.793 $2.925 -13.2¢
Dallas $2.820 $2.939 -11.9¢
El Paso $3.239 $3.363 -12.5¢
Fort Worth $2.826 $2.932 -10.6¢
Houston $2.899 $2.952 -5.3¢
San Angelo $2.842 $2.923 -8.1¢
San Antonio $2.829 $2.944 -11.5¢
Texarkana $3.031 $3.052 -21.¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff report, AAA

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas gas prices drop 8 cents on average; Abilene, San Angelo about the same

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Dallas, TX newsLocal Dallas, TX
We Asked, You Answered – What Is The Stinkiest Town In East Texas?
Tyler, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Is Texas part of the South, West or Plains? Why no one can agree
Amarillo, TX14 hours ago
Angler Lands Another Lunker at O.H. Ivie
San Angelo, TX22 hours ago
Real Estate: New Construction in a New Development
San Angelo, TX22 hours ago
Three Women From A Small Texas Town Are Missing In Mexico
Penitas, TX1 day ago
The Safest Town in Texas has been Revealed
Trophy Club, TX1 day ago
454 pound of marijuana seized at World Trade Bridge between Texas, Mexico: CBP
Laredo, TX10 hours ago
Joe Angel Acquitted of Park 2400 Murder
San Angelo, TX1 day ago
Crash on S. Koenigheim sends one woman to hospital
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Holy Cow, You Won’t Believe Who Owns The Biggest Piece Of Texas
Kingsville, TX3 days ago
SAPD and TGCS help recover 70 missing children in multi-agency operation
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr. resigns
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Texas Wants to Know: What's behind the Marfa Lights?
Marfa, TX4 days ago
'A Texas utopia': Elon Musk is building a town in Central Texas
Austin, TX3 days ago
Frightening Texas Home For Sale Is A Real Haunted House (Really!)
Baird, TX2 days ago
Portland's mayor fires back at criticism over Walmart closing
Portland, OR1 day ago
Jose Trevino trial: The defendant takes the stand
San Angelo, TX2 days ago
Crime Reports: Abilene homeowner says contractor owes $11K for shoddy/unfinished work
Abilene, TX2 days ago
Abilene police looking to identify man, woman, in relation to supermarket robbery
Abilene, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy