San Diego, CA
WFAN Sports Radio

Aaron Judge turned down Padres offer of $415 million and at least 12 years: Report

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

Aaron Judge signed one of the richest contracts in baseball history to remain a Yankee for life, but he reportedly turned down an even bigger deal to play closer to home.

According to The Athletic, Judge’s agents say the new Yankee captain turned away a deal from the Padres that eclipsed $400 million, with The Athletic reporting that the deal was in the range of $415 million and “at least 12 years,” compared to the nine-year, $360 million deal Judge signed to return to the Yanks.

The Padres reportedly rolled out the red carpet for Judge, flying Judge, his family, and even his dog to San Diego for a three-hour meeting, another piece of evidence that the Padres are willing to spend whatever it takes to bring in stars.

But Judge eventually elected to stay in New York, where he has become the face of the most iconic franchise in sports. It wasn’t a surprise to the Padres, but they certainly seemed to go all in to try and land Judge.

