Jets believe they are 'on the brink' of landing Aaron Rodgers: Report

By Ryan Chichester,

3 days ago

Tuesday’s in-person meeting with Aaron Rodgers must have gone well, at least in the eyes of the Jets.

According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there is “optimism” within the Jets organization that the team is “on the brink” of swinging a deal for the future Hall of Famer. New York met with Rodgers at his home in Malibu on Tuesday after speaking with him virtually the day before, when the Packers granted Rodgers permission to meet with other teams.

Rodgers is the clear top target for the Jets, who raved about Derek Carr before he signed a four-year deal with the Saints. Rodgers, seen as the best quarterback available this offseason, should he turn down a potential retirement or return to Green Bay, would command a hefty salary, one that the Jets may ask the Packers to eat some of in any potential deal.

The haul will likely be a big one for Rodgers, but the Jets have maintained that they believe they are one good veteran quarterback away from being a legit contender, and they seem hopeful that they are on the cusp on landing the best one on the market.

