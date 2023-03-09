Open in App
Bonita Springs, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities hoping to solve 23-year-old Bonita Springs cold case

By NBC2 News,

3 days ago
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Denise Long’s body was discovered 23 years ago, and authorities have not found her murderer yet.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers hope to gather more information on this cold case by placing a billboard in Bonita Springs.

Long had been missing for over a month when a Lee County deputy located her body in the woods near I-75 On January 20, 2000.

Authorities are asking the public to help solve this case. A cash reward of up to $3,000 has been set for anyone who helps find her killer.

