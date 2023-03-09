Collier bus driver suspended; accused of hitting middle school students

At least five Collier County middle school students suffered injuries after a school bus struck them during afterschool pickup.

Jennifer Kupiec, spokesperson for the school district, confirmed Thursday that the incident involving Pine Ridge Middle students happened Friday.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said a 67-year-old woman attempting to park the bus about 4 p.m. Friday when it "lurched" forward, trapping a child between the bus and a curb and knocking down others.

"The bus driver involved has been removed from driving duties pending the results of the continued investigation," Kupiec said.

The school district said information related to the students, such as their health and well-being, would be protected under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. The crash report does not include the students names, ages or gender.

How did a bus injure five middle school students?

An incident report from the Sheriff's Office revealed that shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the school bus, driven by Irena Fulton, 67, was approaching the loop at Pine Ridge Middle as a group of students waited on the sidewalk.

Fulton was pulling up to the curb as they ran toward the bus.

According to the report, Fulton said she kept yelling at the children, asking them to back up, and create a single line.

Fulton told authorities she didn't know why the school bus moved forward.

Authorities spoke with two witnesses. One of them, identified in the report as Dawn Buscemi, 56, secretary for one of the assistant principals, told authorities the bus was inching closer to the last bus in line as students crowded and pushed to get on the bus.

Buscemi said she and Fulton asked the students to back up "and they did somewhat."

Buscemi said she walked away to help other students get on their buses and she saw Fulton's bus inch "lurch forward," trapping students between the door and the curb, screaming in pain.

Buscemi said she radioed for help and tried to free the students. Buscemi didn't respond to a request for further comment Thursday morning.

Cpl. Dan Fano, a youth relations deputy at the school, said he reviewed the video, "which showed the students rushed toward the bus as a crowd."

When authorities reviewed the footage with Dan Lammers, administrative supervisor of logistics, they noticed Fulton was pulling up to the sidewalk, with the door closed, yelling at the students to back up.

When Fulton came to a stop, officials noticed she asked students to make a single line.

Fulton then opened the door and students began entering the bus. About 3:55 p.m., Lammers noticed Fulton leaned to the right in her seat, causing the bus to inch forward.

A student on the steps was stuck between the steps and the concrete curb, the report says. Several students behind fell onto the sidewalk.

The report says a second witness, identified as Jorge Badillo, assistant principal for attendance and discipline at the school, came to the school bus door and tried to get the children to safety.

The report says Fulton did not switch the gear to neutral or activate the emergency brake and added that at least five students were injured.

The injuries include lower leg scrapes and possible ankle fractures.

Authorities determined Fulton was at fault.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.