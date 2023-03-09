Open in App
York, PA
York Daily Record

Three charged with homicide in 2018 shooting death of York man: District Attorney

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record,

3 days ago
Three people have been charged in the 2018 shooting death of Phillip Banks following a recommendation by a grand jury, according to the York County District Attorney's Office.

Antonio Jones, 22, of York; Trayquan Robinson, 23, of North York; and Tyler Orr, 26, of York Township have been charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy, a news release states.

Jones and Robinson are in custody, the release states. An arrest warrant has been issued for Orr. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call York City Police.

Banks, 20, of the 700 block of East King Street died May 21, 2018 from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the York County Coroner's Office and York City Police.

Officers responded to a shooting in the first block of North Franklin Street and found him. He died about an hour later. At the time, police said they believed that he was targeted.

The charges are a result of an investigation by the York City Police Department, York County District Attorney's Office and a recommendation by the York County Investigating Grand Jury, the release states. Grand Jury Supervising Judge Maria Musti Cook approved the charges.

“We think this best evidences the continued dedication to our victims and families by our local District Attorney's Office and their commitment to the pursuit of justice, no matter how long it takes, no matter how deep they have to dig, to get it done," York City Police Commissioner Mike Muldrow said in a news release. "The community deserves that level of tenacity from both its officers and prosecutors. That's what they're getting and it'smaking a difference."

Check back later as this is a breaking news story.

