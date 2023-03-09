Austin-area boys soccer: It's Final Friday, and many districts are still up for grabs

Connally, LASA, Rouse, Weiss and Westwood have wrapped up district titles as the boys soccer schedule for everyone outside of District 26-6A enters the final matches of the regular season Friday.

District 26-6A plays a final game after spring break March 20, with the first round of the playoffs being March 23-24.

Class 6A: Vandegrift wins seventh straight

Lake Travis (18-0-2, 13-0-1) remained undefeated with 4-0 wins over Austin High and Dripping Springs. Ben Paranidharan had a hat trick, and Tre Wright found the net vs. the Tigers, with Paranidharan, Brandon Berens , Skyler Wright and Joldy Diaz all scoring against the Maroons. Adam Schantz had both of the clean sheets in goal. … Bowie (18-1-3, 12-1-1) stayed in second place by defeating Westlake 1-0 and Akins 9-1. Griffin Crawley ’s goal off a pass from Nico Colegrove and Lalo Perez-Francis ’ shutout gave the Bulldogs their win over the Chaps. Leo Pedrozo ’s two goals and an assist and Holden Rabb ’s three assists led Bowie against the Eagles, with Easton Jones , Crawley, Colegrove, Cameron Moorman , Marcos Elizondo , Dean Roggenbauer and Perez-Francis also finding the net. … Del Valle (9-7-4, 6-5-3) moved into third place with critical wins over Anderson 2-1 and Dripping Springs 6-1. Daniel Cerda had two strong games, with Manuel Lozano scoring vs. the Trojans and Octavio Estrada having a brace and Manuel Guebara finding the net against the Tigers.

In District 25-6A, Westwood had a big week. … Vandegrift (14-4-2, 8-3-2) pushed its winning streak to seven games by defeating Cedar Ridge 1-0 and Vista Ridge 3-0. Ian Dommisse scored off an assist from Emmy Aranda to beat the Raiders, with Sebastian Eve , James Hehman and Dommisse all finding the net vs. the Rangers. Aranda also had two assists against Vista Ridge, with Ryan Asar recording both shutouts in goal. … Stony Point (14-4-3, 7-4-2) clinched a playoff berth with a 2-0 win over McNeil behind goals from Zach Faiq and Alexis Salgado and Khareem Theagene ’s clean sheet.

In District 12-6A, Weiss (9-3-6, 8-0-3) tied Waco Midway 1-1 with Justin Abarca finishing a pass from Tuang Pi . The Wolves clinched the district title the previous week after beating Copperas Cove 4-1 and handing Bryan a 3-2 loss, its first of the season. Stanley Odoms provided the winning goal against the Vikings to give the Wolves their title. Patrik Fagan and Eli Walkup also scored vs. Bryan, with Fagan, Odoms, Gavin Munoz and Diego Urbaneja providing the goals vs. the Bulldawgs.

Class 5A: Rouse clinches the 25-5A crown

Rouse (17-1-2, 11-0-2) clinched the District 25-5A title with a pair of 4-0 wins over Hays and Glenn. Brandon Fournier recorded a hat trick and Carlos Manzano found the net vs. the Hawks, and Fournier, Sarp Oz , Austin Bint and Foster Snell scored against the Grizzlies. Ryan Clanton produced three assists on the week. Jake Loofs had both shutouts and enters the season finale against Cedar Park with 10 in district play. The previous week, the Raiders defeated Lehman 2-0 and Lockhart 5-0. Manzano’s brace paced the team against the Lobos, and Fournier scored twice and Clanton, Snell and Manzano all had goals vs. the Lions. Manzano and Clanton both had two assists and Loofs recorded both shutouts.

Connally (17-2-3, 11-0-2) continued its undefeated run through District 23-5A with wins over rivals Pflugerville 3-1 and Hendrickson 5-1. Orlando Frias , Lawrence Doe and Gabry Olalde found the net vs. the Panthers, and Frias had a brance and an assist, Doe had a goal and two assists, and Jesus Barba and Alexis Alvarez scored against the Hawks. The previous week, the Cougars topped Cedar Creek 3-1 and Bastrop 3-0. Doe scored four goals and had two assists in the wins, with Aaron Olalde and Frias providing the other two goals. … Georgetown (16-2-4, 7-2-4) secured second place by defeating Cedar Creek 6-0 and East View 2-1. Martin Valdes paced the Eagles with a hat trick against Cedar Creek and had four goals and two assists over the two contests. … Hendrickson (9-9-4, 6-6-1) topped East View 4-2 behind Zeke Sifuentez ’s brace and a goal and an assist from both Isaac Santamaria and Chris Caceres . … Elgin (7-10-4, 3-8-2) defeated Pflugerville 2-0 thanks to David Macedo ’s clean sheet and goals by Guillermo Hernandez and Brandon Portillo .

In 24-5A, LASA (15-3-1, 13-0) clinched the title and stayed perfect in district play by beating Northeast 3-1 and Navarro 5-0. Diego Prozzi , Hays Turner and Tyler Brannon all scored vs. the Raiders. Last week, the Raptors defeated LBJ 6-2 and McCallum 1-0. Yohannes Heineman provided the winning goal and Marco Vidal had the shutout vs. the Knights, with Heineman recording a goal and two assists against the Jaguars. Jasper Buntinx , Turner, Yared McKaughan , Brannon and Owen Rooff all had goals and Prozzi and Graham Gilbert provided assists in the win over LBJ. … Northeast (14-5-1, 10-3) secured second place with a 3-0 win over Crockett as Augustine Bitomwa had a brace, Alex Garcia scored and Alan Garcia recorded his sixth shutout in district play. … McCallum (7-7-1, 6-5-1) claimed third place with a 2-1 victory over Travis as Jack Pitts and Ohad Klein scored goals. …Eastside (9-8-2, 6-5-2) tied Crockett 1-1 and beat LBJ 4-1. Lester Marquez had three goals on the week and both Jose Reyes and Jonathan Macia scored vs. the Jaguars to lead the Panthers. Eastside needs to beat McCallum on Friday to earn the district’s fourth playoff spot. Last week, the Panthers routed Travis 6-0 as Marquez scored twice and Reyes, Bartolo Sánchez and Saúl Zelaya also found the net, while Eduard Carcamo recorded the shutout.

Class 4A: Taylor stays perfect, leads Manor New Tech

Taylor (18-2, 10-0) stayed undefeated in District 24-4A with a 2-0 win over La Grange. Manor New Tech (11-4-1, 9-1) sits in second place after topping Caldwell 6-0.

In District 26-4A, Wimberley (10-8-2, 4-6-1) had a rough week, losing 3-2 to Bandera and 6-0 to Bandera, but has still secured the district’s fourth playoff spot.

In District 25-4A, Austin Achieve (12-8-1, 8-1) pounded Florence 10-1, and Marble Falls (17-5, 8-1) hammered Florence 11-0 and Jarrell 5-0. The Polar Bears and Mustangs are tied atop the district standings.

Red-hot Westwood adds team of the week honors

Team of the week: Westwood. The Warriors (12-3-4, 9-1-3) secured the District 25-6A title and pushed their undefeated streak to 12 games with 4-0 wins over Stony Point and Manor. Pol Marza had five goals, including a hat trick vs. the Tigers. Kawan Borba scored in both games, with Carlo Fernandez also finding the net against the Mustangs. Braden Wilson, Pablo Zavala, Rahul Kuthiala, Ishaan Saini and Jorge Pena had assists. Owen Plug recorded both clean sheets, and Warriors coach Chris Hellums lauded the play of defenders Pablo Zavala and Mateo Ghercioiu.

Del Valle forward earns player of the week honors

Player of the week: Daniel Cerda, jr., Del Valle. The forward had a hat trick and an assist in a 6-1 win over Dripping Springs and provided a goal during a 2-1 victory over Anderson to spur the Cardinals into third place in District 26-6A.

Fab Fives

Class 6A

1. Lake Travis 18-0-2

2. Bowie 18-1-3

3. Westwood 12-3-4

4. Vandegrift 14-4-2

5. Stony Point 14-4-3

Class 5A

1. Rouse 17-1-2

2. Connally 17-2-3

3. Georgetown 16-2-4

4. LASA 15-3-1

5. Glenn 15-4-4

Class 4A and others

1. Taylor 18-2

2. Austin Achieve 12-8-1

3. Marble Falls 17-5

4. Manor New Tech 11-4-1

5. Wimberley 11-8-2

