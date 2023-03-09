Topol, Eternal Tevye in 'Fiddler on the Roof,' Dies at 88

Chaim Topol, who for decades was the only internationally famous Israeli entertainer, died early Thursday in Tel Aviv, THR reports. He was 87.

His family had announced last year he was succumbing to Alzheimer's disease.

Known professionally as Topol, the energetic performer portrayed the role of Tevye in the musical "Fiddler on the Roof" a reported 3,500 times over a span of 40 years.

His performance was immortalized in the Norman Jewison-directed film version in 1971, earning him a Best Actor Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe win.

Topol was born September 9, 1935, in what is now Israel. An accomplished star of the stage, he won a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer for 1964's "Sallah Shabati.'

Though indelible as Tevye, he played a variety of characters in more than a dozen other high-profile films, among them the title role in "Galileo" (1975), Dr. Hans Zarkov in the camp classic "Flash Gordon" (1980), and pistachio-loving Milos Columbo in the Bond film "For Your Eyes Only" (1981).

He acted in a number of TV films, including the epic miniseries "The Winds of War" (1983) and "War and Remembrance" (1988-1989), and "Queenie" (1987).

Topol gave his last screen performances in 1998, though played Tevye on the stage until 2009.

He was well-known for his charitable efforts, including founding the Jordan River Village for seriously ill children and his work on the board of Variety Israel, devoted to children with special needs.

Topol's philanthropic endeavors earned him the Israel Prize in 2015.

Topol is survived by his wife of 66 years, Galia, and their three children.