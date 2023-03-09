Colonel Crawford's Braxton Baker named first team All-Northwest District in Division IV

FINDLAY — He was one of the best basketball players in the area.

And he was the county's only first-team honoree in any division when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its All-Northwest District teams in Division IV.

Colonel Crawford senior Braxton Baker was the next great to come through the storied program, helping guide the Eagles back to regionals as the lone returning starter. He averaged 18.7 points (second in the league), 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks shooting while 80.8% from the free-throw line, 38.3% from 3-point range and 49.5% from the field.

His teammate and classmate Jacob Maddy developed into one of the best back-to-the-basket players coach David Sheldon has had, improving his scoring from one point per game as a junior to 12.6 points to go with 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals as a senior. He was named to the third team along with Buckeye Central senior Tyler Sanderson, who battled through a meniscus tear all season to still play in all 23 games and lead his team with 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game.

Crestline seniors Isaiah Perry and Trevor Shade, Colonel Crawford seniors Derek Horsley and Ethan Holt, and Buckeye Central seniors Drew Rose and Stephen Sostakowski were honorable mention.

Here is the complete list of OPSWA All-Northwest District honorees in Division IV.

OPSWA DIVISION IV ALL-NORTHWEST DISTRICT 2022-23

First Team

Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue, 6-3, sr., 29.2; CJ Majors, Toledo Maumee Valley, 6-2, jr., 21.0; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, sr., 19.6; Evan Kreais, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Cameron Elwer, Delphos St. John’s, 6-0, fr., 21.9; Landon Brewer, Antwerp, 6-4, jr., 21.0; Isaac Blair, Greenwich South Central, 6-1, sr., 21.9; Braxton Baker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-4, sr., 18.7; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-5, sr., 22.5; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-9, jr., 13.3; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-9, sr., 17.1.

Second Team

Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 6-0, jr., 21.0; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, sr., 16.2; Kellen Schlagbaum, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 14.3; Jaden Smith, Kalida, 6-3, sr., 13.5; Gavin Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-3, sr., 10.2; Blake Barker, Lakeside Danbury, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Lincoln Creager, Hamler Patrick Henry, 6-2, so.; Tyson Schlachter, Defiance Ayersville, 6-6, sr., 12.1; Jimmy Clingman, Monroeville, 5-10, sr., 16.3; Evan Bowers, St. Henry, 6-2, jr., 15.7; Konnor Ernsberger, Old Fort, 5-10, jr., 13.1; Drew Stephens, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-2, sr., 15.7.

Third Team

Aiden Harris, Pandora-Gilboa, 6-2, jr., 17.2; Corbin Toms, Lucas, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Kalon Butler, Toledo Christian, 6-1, jr., 17.2; Nick Palm, Tiffin Calvert, 5-9, sr., 11.6; Ayden Simpson, Lima Perry, 6-3, sr., 15.7; Jackson Wright, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-4, sr., 16.4; Elijah Juillard, Stryker, 6-6, sr., 10.5; Tyler Sanderson, New Washington Buckeye Central, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Jacob Maddy, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 12.6; Jaydn Mescher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-2, sr., 12.9; Luke Beyke, St. Henry, 6-4, jr., 15.5; Aaron Thieman, New Bremen, 6-0, jr., 13.0.

D-IV NW District Players of the Year : Jerome Kloepper, Vanlue; Logan Toms, Lucas; Landon Brewer, Antwerp.

D-IV NW District Coaches of the Year: Roger Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Kurt Goettemoeller, Maria Stein Marion Local.

Honorable Mention

Jake Vermillion, Arlington; Mike Bixler, Rawson Cory-Rawson; Andrew Smollen, Lucas; Griffin Baker, Mansfield Christian; Karter Koester, Toledo Christian; Amani Dickerson, Maumee Valley Country Day; Isiah Perez, Old Fort; Bryce Hannam, Sycamore Mohawk; Aidan Goodwin, Monroeville; Isaiah Perry, Crestline; Derek Horsley, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Tate Hess, Maria Stein Marion Local; Kole Richard, Minster; Caden Russell, Arlington; Rylar Essinger, Arlington; Camden Glaser, McComb; Colin Harris, Pandora-Gilboa; Zeb Wilson, Hardin Northern; Wilson Garmatter, Cory-Rawson; J.R. Snook, Vanlue; Grant Dishong, McComb; Owen Clark, North Baltimore; Aidan Culler, Lucas; Feree Kent, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Owen Reynolds, Plymouth; Donovan Elmore, Bascon Hopewell-Loudon; Braylon Martinez, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon; Caden Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert; Gavin Wagner, Tiffin Calvert, Mathew Flores, New Riegel; Reese Goshe, New Riegel; Ryan Adelsperger, Old Fort; Carter DuBois, Old Fort; Luke Mason, Seneca East; Brayden Cleveland, Sycamore Mohawk; Landen Grothaus, Delphos St. John's; Carter Horstman, Ottoville; Evan Stechschulte, Kalida; Alex Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley; Landon Callahan, Lima Temple Christian; Konner Knipp Williams, Continental; Nate Lichtle, Convoy Crestview; Wren Sheets, Convoy Crestview; Trent Teman, Delphos Jefferson; Garrett Walz, Montpelier; Joey Burt, Pioneer North Central; Carter Kiess, Edon; Kaden Frenn, Gorham Fayette; Carson Altimus, Antwerp; Joey Ripke, Pettisville; Brandon Mitchell, Greenwich South Central; Korey Frazee, Norwalk St. Paul; Nolan McCall, Norwalk St. Paul; Sedric Cook, Sandusky St. Mary; Conner Byrd, New London; Drew Rose, New Washington Buckeye Central; Stephen Sostakowski, New Washington Buckeye Central; Trevor Shade, Crestline; Ethan Holt, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Landon Post, Fort Recovery; Cole Albers, Minster; Evan Eyink, New Bremen; David Homan, New Bremen; Troy Dwenger, New Knoxville.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Colonel Crawford's Braxton Baker named first team All-Northwest District in Division IV