Donald Trump releasing new book with private letters from Oprah, other celebs

The art of the book deal.

It’s no secret that former US President Donald Trump thrives on attention from fellow famous peeps. Now, Trump is printing his celebrity Rolodex in a new book featuring 150 private letters sent to him by Oprah Winfrey, Kim Jong Un and other high-profile figures.

The “colorful photo book captures the incredible, and oftentimes private correspondence, between President Donald J. Trump and some of the biggest names in history,” according to the book’s publisher Winning Team .

Titled “Letters to Trump,” the nostalgic tome — Trump’s second since leaving office — entails a compilation of correspondence from “presidents, royals, celebrities and business titans” that the 76-year-old hoarded over four decades at his various residences, Axios reported . Each excerpt includes a photo of said celeb and of course the former Commander-in-Chief’s “original commentary” regarding his celeb pen pal, according to Winning Team team.

Trump’s letter from Oprah. Winning Team Publishing

Former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. AP

One of the highlights is a 2000 note that media mogul Oprah Winfrey wrote after he’d announced he was mulling running for president with the reform party. “Too bad we’re not running for office. What a team!” the magnate had gushed at the time.

The message was in response to Trump forwarding her a glowing excerpt from his 2000 book, “ The America We Deserve, ” in which he declared that Winfrey would be his “first choice for Vice President.”

“Americans respect and admire Oprah for her intelligence and caring,” Trump had gushed at the time, adding that if he couldn’t get Oprah, he’d like his VP to be someone like her — a sentiment he’d expressed on several occasions . Oprah wrote in the aforementioned message that “The Apprentice” creator’s praise had made her “weepy,” fawning: “It’s one thing to try and live a life of integrity — still another to have people like yourself notice.”

Oprah Winfrey wrote him a not after he’d announced he was mulling running for president with the reform party. Getty Images

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021. AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, it appears Oprah’s endorsement didn’t carry over to Trump’s actual presidential bid. In the upcoming retrospective, the ex-prez lamented, “sadly, once I announced for President, she never spoke to me again.”

Also taking center stage in “Letters to Trump” is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose correspondence was frequently lauded by the “Art of the Deal” author throughout his presidency. In June 2019, Trump said that he’d received a “​beautiful” and “very warm” letter from the DPRK honcho following their second summit, which the then-president had walked out of after denuclearization discussions fizzled.

​​“We have a very good relationship together​ ​… I think something will happen, but in the meantime, we have our hostages back​,” Trump told reporters at the time. “We have a very good relationship.”

Other celeb correspondents include Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Ted Kennedy, Mario Cuomo, Arnold Palmer, Jay Leno, Liza Minnelli and Regis Philbin, Axios reported.

Donald Trump holds up a letter he says is from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Washington. AP

“Every letter has been handpicked by President Donald J. Trump, and is accompanied by his original commentary!” wrote publisher Winning Team. Winning Team Publishing

“No book offers a glimpse into history quite like Letters to Trump!” gushed Winning Team, which also published “ Our Journey Together ,” a picture book detailing Trump’s presidency.

Slated for an April 25th release, “Letters to Trump” runs readers $99 — or $399 for a signed copy.