Watch live: Intelligence leaders testify on global threats

Intelligence leaders are slated to testify this morning before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The event is the Annual World Wide Threats Hearing, where members of the intelligence community share collective findings that relate to what the United States deems serious threats in the coming year.

Witnesses set to testify include Scott Berrier, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency; Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence; William Burns, Director of the CIA; Paul Nakasone, Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and Director, NSA; and Christopher Wray, Director of the FBI.

The 2023 Annual Threat Assessment of the Intelligence Community report released in February by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence covers topics including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, climate change and environmental degradation, health security, and more.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

