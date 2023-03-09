California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tests Positive Second Time for COVID-19

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after returning from a personal trip to Baja California.

A statement from his office Wednesday night said the Governor is exhibiting “mild symptoms” while his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom has tested negative.

A spokesman says Gov. Newsom will work remotely and self-isolate for at least five days, in accordance with the latest guidance from the state's Department of Public Health. The governor planned to attend a press conference virtually Thursday with Attorney General Rob Bonta for an undisclosed “major announcement.”

Gov. Newsom’s statewide tour that is scheduled from March 16-19 and includes a stop in San Diego will take the place of his usual State of the State speech is still on, according to his office.

This is the second time Newsom has contracted the virus. He tested positive in May of last year. He had mild symptoms then and had a prescription for the antiviral drug Paxlovid. Newsom is fully vaccinated and has at least two booster shots.

(Photo Getty Images)