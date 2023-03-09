Open in App
Ottawa County, MI
Grand Haven Tribune

Winter weather advisory goes into effect Thursday evening

By Tribune Staff,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0paXF0_0lD6KbnX00
National Weather Service

A winter weather advisory will go into effect Thursday at 7 p.m. and continue through 11 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, a total of 4-6 inches of snow is expected in the affected area, including Ottawa County.

Here's the forecast for the next several days, according to the NWS:

Thursday Night: Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 8 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 29. Blustery, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Friday: Snow before 1 p.m. High near 33. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 36.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

