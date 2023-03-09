NFL world reacts to wild Tom Brady, Dolphins report

Ever since Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last month, the NFL world has been speculating that the seven-time Super Bowl champion could still come out of retirement. And that speculation is continuing even after Brady appeared to shut it down earlier this week.

While Tom Brady continues to insist that he is retired for good and will not come out of retirement to play another season in the NFL as he did last year, not everyone believes that will be the case, including former New England Patriots quarterback and current Patriots broadcaster Scott Zolak.

This week, Scott Zolak said on NBC Sports Boston that there is still a very real possibility of Brady playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2023, even despite Brady’s recent tweet saying he wouldn’t return after recently buying his daughter a kitten.

“Brady may go to Miami. I think that’s in play. I do. I think the possibility of him coming out of retirement is definitely 100 percent in play,” Zolak said. “You can sit there and look at the kitten tweet from yesterday. Don’t buy that.”

It’s definitely a bold claim, but not many in the NFL world are buying it.

Whether it happens or not, it’s clear that the speculation isn’t going to stop anytime soon.

[ NBC Sports Boston ]

