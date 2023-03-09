Open in App
Detroit, MI
AllLions

Lions Will Continue to Involve Penei Sewell on Offense

By John Maakaron,

3 days ago

Detroit Lions view right tackle Penei Sewell as a generational talent.

Penei Sewell has started to garner a tremendous amount of respect across the National Football League and among young college prospects.

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson , speaking at the combine, indicated Sewell's teammates want to continue to see the talented right tackle involved in the offense.

“I think Frank said something last year, Frank Ragnow, just about how we really do come up with our run game plan with him in mind, with Penei in mind. Not just him, but all those guys and what they do well," said Johnson, via MLive . "And so that’s something we’ll continue to feature, without giving too much away. But yeah, we want to continue to (use Sewell), and maybe it’s not traditional ways you think of a tackle, because he’s not a traditional tackle. He’s a generational tackle. So we want to continue to put him at the forefront of what we do offensively.”

Sewell caused a stir online when he secured a first-down reception at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings.

Could Sewell subsequently be involved in more goal-line situations?

Are more targets in the red zone in Sewell's future ?

With the sheer athletic ability the 22-year-old possesses, Johnson and the coaching staff want to take full advantage.

O’Cyrus Torrence, the top run blocker coming out of college, expressed at the combine he has watched film of Sewell, based on the recommendation of his coaches.

“I like to watch Penei Sewell and Quenton Nelson a lot. I started watching Quenton Nelson first, but as my career went on, my coach told me to watch some Penei Sewell film, too, because we had similar body types," Torrence said last week. "Started watching him, and after this last year, I really enjoy watching his play."

