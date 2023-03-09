Homes Built for America to Unveil SoMi at the Grand Opening This Saturday, March 11th in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2023--

Homes Built for America has announced the grand opening of SoMi, a new community of townhomes centrally located on Mission Boulevard in Hayward, CA. With two beautifully decorated model homes opening this weekend, shoppers have the opportunity to experience SoMi’s open floorplans and modern, amenity-rich spaces via in-person tours. A small number of homes from SoMi’s first sales release are still available, making now an ideal moment for buyers looking to purchase and move-in by June. Priced from the $800,000s.

“Comfort and enjoyment lead the way at SoMi, both inside and out,” said Michelle Antic, Director of Sales and Marketing for Homes Built for America. “Homeowners will enjoy exclusive access to many special perks, including a dog park, peaceful park areas, and additional outdoor open spaces, all totaling approximately 1.2 acres.” (Photo: Business Wire)

“SoMi has quickly become one of Hayward’s most popular new home neighborhoods – buyers have been drawn to the community’s smart features and desirable amenities that center on entertaining and recreation, both indoors and out,” said Michelle Antic, Director of Sales and Marketing for Homes Built for America. “With the opening of SoMi’s two model homes, buyers will be even more inspired to live here after taking a tour.”

Offered by Homes Built for America (HBFA), the homebuilding division of real estate firm The True Life Companies, SoMi offers two collections: HayPark, a 123 three-story attached townhome neighborhood, and HayView, a condominium neighborhood featuring 66 residences.

Both collections deliver artfully styled, spacious interiors: HayPark features three-bedroom or three-bedroom plus den homes that range from approximately 1,563 to 1,984 square feet, and HayView offers two- and three-bedroom floorplans that range from approximately 1,125 to 1,708 square feet. Floorplans for both HayPark and HayView offer flowing, light-filled spaces, including open kitchens, dining and living areas, designed for conversation and relaxation. Balconies, included in all floorplans, offer the perfect spot to relax with a morning cup of coffee.

SoMi was thoughtfully designed to be a walkable community, allowing residents to experience easy commutes and access to public transportation, which lends to a reduced carbon footprint and a cleaner, greener environment. “We know that walkability continually tops shoppers’ lists when seeking neighborhoods,” said Scott Menard, President and Chief Operations Officer, Homes Built for America. “And, walkable neighborhoods are known to promote more health and happiness overall – which makes HBFA even prouder to bring this type of community to the city of Hayward.”

SoMi’s prime location offers easy access to San Francisco, Oakland, and Silicon Valley via Interstate 880, the South Hayward BART Station, and the VTA bus line along Hayward’s evolving Mission Boulevard Corridor.

The SoMi Sales Center is located at 29212 Mission Blvd, Hayward, CA 94544 and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. From Mission Boulevard, turn east at Valle Vista Ave. and follow the signs to the Sales Center. Contact the Sales Center at 800.219.0084 for more information or visit www.builtforamerica.com/communities/somi.

About Homes Built for America

Homes Built for America (HBFA) is the homebuilding division of The True Life Companies. HBFA’s mission is to build attainable homes in well-planned communities based on thoughtful design; providing homebuyers an easy experience before, during and after the home purchase. HBFA chooses cities eager for long-lasting new housing solutions that serve new generations, and who recognize the opportunity HBFA offers to answer their housing needs. Learn more at https://www.builtforamerica.com/.

About The True Life Companies

The True Life Companies (TTLC) is composed of a team of highly successful residential real estate professionals who work together with property owners, municipalities, and local stakeholders to address the need for critically-needed attainable housing solutions in our metro regions. TTLC seeks to establish suburban and urban attainable housing options that are the result of insightful research, innovative planning, and creative collaboration. TTLC is headquartered in Denver with offices in San Ramon, Folsom and Irvine, California. For more information on TTLC’s portfolio, including their active properties, visit www.TheTrueLifeCompanies.com.

