Menzies Aviation Selects Wipro to Transform Its Air Cargo Services

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has been selected by Menzies Aviation, the world’s largest aviation services company, to transform its air cargo management services.

The partnership will help fortify Menzies’ position as the leading cargo handler in the market, enabling the company to grow its services and use of new technologies. It will also accelerate competitiveness while keeping customers, partners, employees, and the environment at the center of this transformation.

Wipro’s revolutionary cargo handling product was architected using cloud-native technologies and will address all of Menzies’ needs, as well as those of the broader air cargo industry. It was developed to improve business efficiencies, enhance employee experience and customer service through increased automation, and provide critical business insights with best-in-class security.

This product will provide greater visibility of cargo location to both Menzies and its customers, support scanning technology for cargo and documentation, and integrate directly with customers’ operating systems, resulting in increased transparency and real-time-tracking. It will also enable new technologies developed for warehouses of the future including robotics, autonomous vehicles and true paperless environments.

Robert Fordree, Executive Vice President Cargo, Menzies Aviation, said: “Following a rigorous tender process for a new warehouse management system, we are excited to announce our partnership with Wipro to drive forward our global technology transformation and ambitious growth strategy. At Menzies, we are committed to investing in innovative solutions, such as our recently launched robotic inventory checks and digitalization of flight packs, and Wipro’s platform will ensure we can utilize cutting-edge systems and products in the years ahead.”

“This agreement will enable end-to-end digitalization of our operations, process standardization, consistent customer service and enhanced employee experience, which is hugely important in attracting a new generation of cargo professionals. Our teams will be able to utilize an operating system that is more aligned to the look and feel of everyday apps, and our customers will benefit from increased transparency of cargo status, use of automation to speed up processes and improved safety and security procedures,” added Fordree.

Omkar Nisal, Managing Director UK & Ireland, Wipro Limited, said: “Wipro is delighted to partner with Menzies Aviation, a global powerhouse in aviation services. This collaboration enables us to leverage Wipro’s extensive technological capabilities coupled with Menzies’ vast cargo-handling and management experience to deliver a product that will help revolutionize the air-cargo industry. We are excited to deliver a modern, contemporary cargo handling solution architected on latest technologies that will support Menzies’ air cargo transformation and growth plans. Wipro’s new product is radically simple to use through a reimagined user experience paradigm. It will also address the urgent need for improved efficiencies in the supply chain driven by the tremendous growth in e-commerce business, while also improving processes in air cargo. We will continue to leverage Wipro’s vast technology prowess and invest in the product to deliver industry leading solutions to Menzies and the air cargo industry.”

Menzies will be rolling out the Wipro product to five air cargo locations — Bucharest in Romania; Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland in New Zealand; and Macau in China — by the end of 2023, with further plans to fully implement it across Menzies’ global network by the end of 2024.

About Menzies Aviation

Menzies Aviation has been evolving since 1833 to become the world’s largest aviation services company with operations on six continents. Headquartered in London, Menzies provides time critical ground services, fuel services and air cargo services at more than 250 airports in 58 countries, supported by a team of over 35,000 highly trained people. Best in class safety and security are the number one priority every day. For more information about Menzies Aviation, visit menziesaviation.com.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients’ most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our holistic portfolio of capabilities in consulting, design, engineering, and operations, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions and build future-ready, sustainable businesses. With over 250,000 employees and business partners across 66 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

