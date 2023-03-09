Open in App
Columbus, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus police issue arrest warrants for suspect in Motel 6 triple homicide

By Kelby Hutchison,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kMCtD_0lD6Hxre00

Columbus police are asking for help locating a suspect wanted in connection with the Feb. 18 Motel 6 shooting that left three people dead and one child injured.

Police have issued arrest warrants for 19-year-old Jerimiah Walker who is wanted on three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault, according to officials.

The Ledger-Enquirer reported that police were originally called to the scene around 9:00 p.m. on Feb. 18 where they found Michael Carter Sr. and Michael Carter Jr. dead within the hotel room.

Tonya Carter was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries on March 4. Police now say the 4-year-old who was injured has been released from the hospital.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding Walker’s whereabouts you can contact Sgt. Donna Baker at 706-225-4296 or email her at dbaker@columbusga.org. You can also submit a tip anonymously using TipSoft .

