Ja Morant gun video, explained: Everything we know about suspension from IG Live incident

On the morning of March 4, Ja Morant posted a video that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA.

During an Instagram Live stream, the Grizzlies star appeared to flash a gun at a nightclub in Glendale, Colo. The incident, which took place hours after Memphis' loss to Denver, sparked investigations by the league and a local police department and prompted several important questions about Morant's future.

Here's everything we know about Morant's situation, including the latest details on his status with the Grizzlies.

What happened on Ja Morant's Instagram Live video?

In the video, Morant can be seen dancing and rapping along to a song. At one point, he appears to display a gun with his left hand.

(Note: Explicit language in the clip below.)

How did Ja Morant, the Grizzlies and the NBA react?

Morant issued an apology on March 4, saying that he takes "full responsibility for his actions." In his statement, Morant announced that he would "take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being."

He also deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In a separate statement , the Grizzlies said that Morant would be "away from the team for at least the next two games." They did not refer to his absence as a suspension.

An NBA spokesperson announced that the league was aware of the video and had launched an investigation.

Will Ja Morant be charged with a crime?

Morant will not be charged with a crime in Colorado.

On March 6, the Glendale Police Department said that it was investigating Morant's actions. Colorado is an open-carry state, but it is illegal to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

The Glendale Police Department revealed the results of its investigation on March 8, saying that it was able to confirm where the incident occurred but could not "determine that probable cause existed for the filing of any charges."

Per the department's statement:

In this case, it should be noted that the night in question the GPD did not receive any calls for service at the nightclub regarding a weapon of any type. Subsequently, no disturbances were reported, and no citizens or patrons of the club came forward to make a complaint. The investigation also concluded that no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located. Although the video was concerning enough to prompt an investigation, there was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.

Will Ja Morant be suspended by the NBA?

The NBA announced on March 15 that Morant had been suspended eight games without pay for "conduct detrimental to the league." The games he had previously missed counted toward his suspension.

"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior.

"Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court."

A league investigation determined that Morant didn't own the gun seen in the video or bring the gun to the nightclub. The NBA also didn't conclude that Morant had the gun while traveling with the team or in a team facility.

NBA suspensions for other gun-related incidents

The most infamous gun-related incident in recent NBA history involved Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton.

In December 2009, the former Wizards guards reportedly drew guns during a heated dispute in the team's locker room. Washington confirmed that Arenas had stored firearms in his locker , and an NBA investigation concluded that both players displayed guns at a team facility .

Silver's predecessor, David Stern, suspended Arenas and Crittenton for the remainder of the 2009-10 season. Arenas missed a total of 50 games not only for bringing guns into a locker room, but also for making light of the situation .

Beyond the Arenas-Crittenton incident, Stephen Jackson received a seven-game suspension in 2007 for firing a gun outside of a strip club, and Sebastian Telfair was suspended for two games in 2006 after a gun was found on a team plane.

Telfair claimed the gun belonged to his girlfriend, and he had grabbed her bag by mistake.

What happens next for Ja Morant and the Grizzlies?

Morant will be eligible to return to the team when the Grizzlies face the Mavericks on March 20.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on March 15 that Morant hadn't been playing basketball while spending time at a counseling center in Florida, so his ramp-up period will likely extend past the matchup with Dallas.

