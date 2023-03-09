Open in App
Scottsdale, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ANNIKA Award: First spring watch list for 2022-23 women's college golf Player of the Year

By Cameron Jourdan,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFaBL_0lD6EUdk00
Photo: Chris Keane/USGA

With every passing week, the women’s college golf season creeps closer to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The ANNIKA Award announced Thursday its first spring watch list, featuring 15 of the best women’s college golfers this season. Rose Zhang, who captured the award as a freshman last season, is again having a stellar sophomore campaign, but there are plenty of others who are trying to claim the crown.

The ANNIKA Award honors the player of the year in college women’s golf, as selected by college golfers, coaches and members of the college golf media. The players are listed alphabetically. Players on the ANNIKA Award Watch List were selected by a panel of Golfweek and Golf Channel reporters.

Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings: Women’s team | Women’s individual

Jenny Bae, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNhIb_0lD6EUdk00
Georgia’s Jenny Bae. (Photo: Georgia Athletics)

In seven events this season, Bae, a fifth-year senior, has one win at the Illini Invitational, five top-5 finishes and has finished in the top 25 in every start, boasting a 70.57 stroke average.

Rosie Belsham, Baylor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hojgr_0lD6EUdk00
Baylor’s Rosie Belsham. (Photo: Baylor Athletics)

Belsham won the Collegiate Invitational and has a trio of top fives in her past three starts, four top 10s and six top 25s in seven starts.

Zoe Campos, UCLA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FtF0F_0lD6EUdk00
UCLA’s Zoe Campos. (Photo: UCLA Athletics)

Campos, a sophomore, has five top-10 finishes, including a T-2 in the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup. Her worst finish in seven starts is a T-21.

Jensen Castle, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfTIc_0lD6EUdk00
Jensen Castle, who won the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur, captured the 2022 Tar Heel Invitational. (Photo: Kentucky Athletics)

Castle, a senior who won the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur, won the Tar Heel Invitational in the fall, and she has finished inside the top 10 in four consecutive tournaments.

Hannah Darling, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38K6Oc_0lD6EUdk00
South Carolina’s Hannah Darling. (Photo: South Carolina Athletics)

In six starts, Darling has three finishes in the top five, four in the top 10 and her worst finish was a T-23 at the Darius Rucker.

Megha Ganne, Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mElZ_0lD6EUdk00
Megha Ganne putts on the first hole during the second round of stroke play at the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Darren Carroll/USGA)

The stellar freshman has four top-10 finishes in six starts, including a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach.

Charlotte Heath, Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oYos_0lD6EUdk00
FSU’s Charlotte Heath watches her ball travel toward the seventh hole at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship round three at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 22, 2022, in Scottsdale, AZ. (Photo: Megan Mendoza, Arizona Republic)

Heath, a junior, shared medalist honors at the Landfall Tradition in October and has also collected four top-10 finishes.

Rachel Kuehn, Wake Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVXen_0lD6EUdk00
Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn. (Photo: Wake Forest Athletics)

In eight starts, Kuehn has a win at the Stephens Cup and three top-five finishes. The senior also has six top-10 placements, her worst finish a T-21 at the Darius Rucker.

Andrea Lignell, Ole Miss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13zbNR_0lD6EUdk00
Andrea Lignell after winning the 2022 The Ally. (Photo: Ole Miss Women’s Golf)

In seven starts, Lignell, a senior, has recorded two victories at the Cougar Classic and The Ally to go along with five top-five finishes, including a runner-up at the Blessings Collegiate.

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSUUk_0lD6EUdk00
Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden looks on during Day One of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield on August 04, 2022 in Gullane, Scotland. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Lindblad has competed in six tournaments for the Tigers, nabbing a win at the Battle at the Beach and finishing in the top 10 five times. Her worst finish is a T-11 at the Darius Rucker.

Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, Wake Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWpHy_0lD6EUdk00
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra, tees off the 10th hole during the first round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur March 30, 2022. (Photo: Katie Goodale, Augusta Chronicle).

The sophomore from Spain has made seven starts this season, and collected a third- and fourth-place finish along with six top 20s.

Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRYe5_0lD6EUdk00
Julia Lopez Ramirez won the 2022 Blessings Collegiate. (Photo: Mississippi State Athletics)

The sophomore won the Blessings Collegiate and has placed in the top five six times in eight starts. Her worst finish is a T-20 at The Ally.

Lauren Walsh, Wake Forest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTZaN_0lD6EUdk00
Wake Forest’s Lauren Walsh hits a tee shot during the second round of the ANNIKA Intercollegiate at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. (Photo: Taylor Britton, ANNIKA Foundation)

Walsh, a junior, has made eight starts this season and collected two runner-up finishes at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate and the Nexus Intercollegiate. She has five top-10 placements and seven top 25s.

Lottie Woad, Florida State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFINO_0lD6EUdk00
Lottie Woad of Farnham poses with The Girls’ Amateur Championship trophy during Day Seven of The Girls’ Amateur Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on August 14, 2022 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

The stellar freshman shared medalist honors at the Ivy Intercollegiate, and she has also collected five top-10 finishes in six starts.

Rose Zhang, Stanford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uI68c_0lD6EUdk00
Rose Zhang hits a shot during the 2022 Stanford Intercollegiate. (Photo: Stanford Athletics)

The top-ranked golfer in the WAGR, Zhang has won five of her six tournaments this year and placed T-12 in the one she didn’t win. This week at the Juli Inkster, she tied Andrea Lee on top of Stanford’s career wins list with nine.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Wisconsin basketball reaches out to a mid-major transfer
Madison, WI2 days ago
Michigan football gets late visit announcement from elite player
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Where did the Sooners land in The Athletic's 'recruiting potential' rankings?
Norman, OK10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Watch: Jordan Spieth's tee ball was heading for the water. It bounced off a fan and into the fairway and he made eagle
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC10 hours ago
Court motion offers graphic details in Michael Irvin case, video to be made public
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Are Moving — Financial Troubles Force Them To Downsize
Flagstaff, AZ1 day ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago
North Carolina rejects NIT invite and ends season
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
BREAKING: LSU women's basketball earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Tournament
Baton Rouge, LA4 hours ago
Four crystal balls cast in favor of Florida by 247Sports
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Everything Eric Musselman said after Arkansas’ loss to Texas A&M at SEC Tournament
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
UNC basketball commit ends junior season with accolade
Chapel Hill, NC23 hours ago
Matthias Schwab had a ‘one-in-a-million’ drop after his shot landed in a moving golf cart at The Players
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Titans' Mike Vrabel releases statement on cutting Ben Jones
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Vikings radio announcer proposes wild trade with Texans
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket announced
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Report: Kirk Cousins heading toward free agency feels "quite possible"
Minneapolis, MN9 hours ago
LeBron James isn't wearing a walking boot anymore and is progressing
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
USC women's basketball will face South Dakota State in NCAA Tournament
Brookings, SD2 hours ago
Ducks miss out on NCAA Tournament bid, destined for WNIT
Eugene, OR4 hours ago
Michigan State basketball reacts to their NCAA Tournament draw
East Lansing, MI5 hours ago
How did the Bucs go from $57 million over the cap to under it?
Tampa, FL4 hours ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy