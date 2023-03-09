Open in App
Fort Dodge, IA
WHO 13

2 people stabbed in Fort Dodge, police seek man for questioning

By Kelly Maricle,

3 days ago

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two people were injured in a stabbing Wednesday night in Fort Dodge and police are seeking someone for questioning in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., a 911 call came in about a male who had been stabbed at a home in the 1700 block of 17th St. S.W. The caller said they were being taken to the hospital by private vehicle, according to a news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department.

Officers responded to Unity Point Trinity Region Hospital and the location where the stabbing took place. At the hospital, police learned a second person had been stabbed as well.

Body found in Des Moines River, death investigation underway

Investigators were able to determine that an altercation happened at the 17th St. S.W. residence involving three people, two of which were stabbed. Police said their conditions are not known.

The FDPD is now trying to find 21-year-old Dayshon Hurtt, of Fort Dodge, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the stabbing,

If you have any information about his location or the incident, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling (515) 573‐1444 (STOP).

