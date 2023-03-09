Open in App
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Residents should prepare for heavy rain, potential flooding

By Editor Skye Pratt,

3 days ago
A full Salinas River in Paso Robles. Photo taken in January.

Flood watch will be in effect late Thursday afternoon through early Saturday morning

– The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for San Luis Obispo County. The flood watch will be in effect from late Thursday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Community members are asked to take precautionary measures and be alert for possible flood advisories and warnings. A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. It does not mean flooding will occur, but flooding is possible.

Excessive runoff may result in dangerous flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This includes San Luis Obispo Creek. Extensive street flooding is likely, according to the National Weather Service. Residents are reminded to not cross flooded roadways.

A slow-moving atmospheric river storm system will result in many hours of steady moderate to heavy rain. Rainfall totals of two to four inches are expected, with five to ten inches over northwest San Luis Obispo County.

City of Paso Robles officials and staff are preparing for the storms. Due to anticipated hill slides, rising river levels, and localized flooding:

  • River Road will be preemptively closed to through traffic from Navajo to Creston and Union to River Oaks beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, and will reopen when it is safe to do so.
  • Access to businesses along N. River Road just north of Union Road will be maintained, conditions allowing.
  • Police and fire personnel are allocating significant resources to advise individuals within the Salinas riverbed to relocate to higher grounds immediately.
  • Staff and equipment are in place for both storms and prepared to mobilize as conditions dictate.

The city has sand available for anyone wishing to make sandbags to protect private property. Sand can be found at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. A shovel is onsite, but please bring your own sandbags as they are not available on-site. Lists of locations to buy sandbags are available on ReadySLO.org.

All residents living in an area prone to flooding should have a plan in place on where they will go if they need to evacuate. Remember to plan for your pets and any medication or items you need to bring with you. It is strongly advised to avoid driving through, entering, or playing in moving water at all times. During major storm events, public safety resources are in high demand. Avoiding situations that may require an emergency response is a priority.

Residents needing to report non-emergency storm issues, such as a blocked storm drain or debris blocking safe travel on a City street, should call the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 237-6464. If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1. Storm updates will be provided as necessary on PRCity.com and official social media feeds.

