Miami Dolphins Restructure the Contract of Linebacker Bradley Chubb

The Dolphins saved more than $14 million against the cap

The Miami Dolphins continue their work to clear up cap space, the latest move involving the restructuring of linebacker Bradley Chubb's contract.

The move, reported Thursday morning by multiple national outlets, will save the Dolphins more than $14 million of cap space as we approach the start of the new league year March 15.

Every NFL team will have to be under the cap with their top 51 players by that date, and the Chubb would put the Dolphins less than $1 million, meaning more moves are coming in the next week.

Chubb was scheduled to have a 2023 cap number of $22.3 million based mostly on his guaranteed $19.4 million base salary, but some of that money will be turned into a bonus instead and spread over the life of the contract.

After being acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos last November, Chubb signed a five-year extension with the Dolphins worth $110 million in new money with $33.4 million guaranteed at signing and a total of $63.2 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com.

Before the restructure, Chubb had the second-highest cap number for the Dolphins in 2023 behind only Tyreek Hill, who was a bit north of $31 million.

The Dolphins already have informed cornerback Byron Jones that he'll be released March 15 with a post-June 1 designation, which will clear $13.6 million of cap space, though that space won't be available until June.

TUA FILES TRADEMARK APPLICATION

We should be on the lookout for assorted Tua Tagovailoa football and sporting goods products before too long.

That's the logical conclusion from the report of Tua filing a trademark application for his own name, as reported by trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

Per the application, filed last Friday, the plan is to sell Tua clothing, football, under-eye grease, and football gloves, among other items.