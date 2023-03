MotorBiscuit

What Is the Gas Mileage for a 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek? By Amanda Cline, 3 days ago

By Amanda Cline, 3 days ago

The 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek gets 20 mpg in the city, 23 mpg on the highway and starts at $42,820 for this year. The ...