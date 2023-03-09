ESPN's Paul Finebaum to head Touchdown Club's spring series

College football analyst Paul Finebaum will headline the Memphis Touchdown Club’s 2023 spring series, the organization has announced.

Finebaum, a native Memphian, will speak on April 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Memphis Hilton Hotel. The event will include dinner and a question and answer session with Finebaum, an ESPN radio and television personality who is recognized by some as the “voice of the SEC.”

Memphis Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield will speak at the Memphis Football Complex on April 4. In addition to dinner, attendees will also be able to watch the team practice and Silverfield will lead a tour of the Tigers’ football facility.

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback, will speak on May 22. That one will also be at the Memphis Hilton and include dinner and a Q&A.

Individual tickets for the Silverfield program are $50 while tickets for the other two events are $100. A package for all three is available for $225. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Kim Gordon at 901-237-1312, via email ( memphistouchdownclub@gmail.com ) or on the web at memphistouchdownclub.com .