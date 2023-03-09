Former students express shock, disbelief over teacher's arrest

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) - Former Lincoln Acres Elementary School students were stunned by the news of their former teacher and educator being arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

“She was that teacher that we wanted so bad. When we got into sixth grade, we checked out names like, ‘Who got Ms. Ma, who got Ms. Ma?’ said former Lincoln Acres student Daisy Torres.

The teacher Torres is describing is Jacqueline Ma. Torres told ABC 10News while she didn’t have Ma as a teacher, she interacted with her on student council in 5th grade and later when doing community service hours.

“She was very understanding. Other teachers are straightforward, like this is what we want to do, no real relationship … you feel like you can build a relationship with her,” Torres said.

Ma is a San Diego County teacher of the year who students clearly wanted to be taught by at the National City school.

Yajaira Cervantes was one of Ma’s former students, briefly in 5th grade and then in 6th grade, said, “She was just the type of teacher that was truly one in a million. So passionate about teacher that truly her students are her number on priority.”

But that high pedestal Cervantes and Torres placed Ma on seemingly came down with the news of the astounding allegations made against the teacher.

National City Police confirmed Ma was arrested Tuesday at the school, and San Diego County sheriff’s officials said she was booked on six felony counts of sexual misconduct with a child under the age of 14, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts and three counts of oral copulation.

“My instant reaction was my heart fell because I thought to myself, ‘Why would someone this sweet, this kind, this caring do something so disgusting like that?’ I’m still in shock now,” Cervantes said.

But both the former students told ABC 10News they went down memory lane of their times with Ma.

“I go to Sweetwater, so I would go to sports events, and she would be there. And I would say, ‘Ms. Ma, what are you doing here, you know? She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m here to see a former student,’” Torres said. “And now I’m going through my head like how does she have contact with that student? How does she know all of these things?”

They said the memories are sticking out in in different ways now.

“All of the red flags we’ve collected together is more than enough to think maybe this is true. Maybe whatever’s been going on has been going on for a long time. Maybe she’s always had these horrible intentions and we just couldn’t pick up on it due to just being young minded,” Cervantes said.

On Wednesday night, one parent at the National School District board meeting spoke up and if the board would talk about the situation.

“I don’t really care what’s going on; I just want to know what’s going on at the school to take care of my child,” the parent said.

The district superintendent stated shortly after the questioning that she would address the situation.

“While we are committed to cooperating with our law enforcement, we do remain cognizant that we cannot comment on the pending investigation,” National School District Superintendent Leighangela Brady said. “So, we’ll continue to work to make sure our schools continue to run smoothly.”

The superintendent also said the district was at the school to welcome students and parents and answer questions along with extra counseling for students and staff.

Ma is scheduled to be in court Thursday afternoon.