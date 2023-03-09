Open in App
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

As Bike Week 2023 nears its end, bikers pack Daytona's Main Street and Ormond Loop

By Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal,

3 days ago

As Bike Week 2023 rolls into its final weekend, motorcycles and the people who love them are evident everywhere throughout Volusia and Flagler counties, part of an estimated 300,000-400,000 visitors expected for the 10-day event that stretches into St. Johns, Duval and other Central Florida counties.

In Volusia County, two of the must-do activities for bikers include a people-watching cruise along Main Street in Daytona Beach, Bike Week's traditional hub. It's the spot to stop for a cold beer at the landmark Boot Hill Saloon, marking its 50th anniversary this year , or stroll with the crowds among vendors offering every imaginable biker accessory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FxqfM_0lD63qmw00

For a less rowdy diversion, many riders also make the leisurely trek along the scenic Ormond Loop. This famed 23-mile stretch from Birthplace of Speed Park to the Tomoka River basin is known for its lush canopies of live oaks and breathtaking ocean, river and marsh views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGTJ4_0lD63qmw00

On its closing weekend, Bike Week has a few more highlights in store, including the annual Burning Bike ceremony on Friday night at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand.

More: Despite dry conditions, Bike Week's Burning Bike in DeLand still a 'go'

Also, Black Bike Week , an informal family-oriented gathering that has been a staple for more than 50 years in Daytona Beach's historic Midtown neighborhood, again welcomes motorcycle riders from across the country to Joe Harris Park from Friday-Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTwUT_0lD63qmw00

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: As Bike Week 2023 nears its end, bikers pack Daytona's Main Street and Ormond Loop

