64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball kicked off at Saks Fifth Avenue

Valley women came together in support of the American Heart Association on Feb. 15 at Saks Fifth Avenue in Scottsdale, to kick-off planning for the 64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball.

The ball will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at The Phoenician Resort.

At the kick-off event, the 2023 chairman, Charlene Berge-Blum, announced the theme and colors for this year’s ball, introduced her executive committee and Honorary Chairs Carolyn and Craig Jackson and welcomed this year’s committee. The 100-plus committee members will be helping to make a difference in the lives of many by planning this year’s ball, according to a press release.

“What an honor it is to be leading the charge of this year’s Heart Ball with so many amazing women from across the Valley,” said Berge-Blum. “One in every five deaths in the U.S. is caused by heart disease and we will be doing as much as we can to raise funds and awareness to help the American Heart Association change this harrowing statistic.”

The theme for the 64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball, chosen by Berge-Blum, is “Accelerating Change.” The theme not only relates to her childhood growing up around cars and this year’s Honorary Chairs, Carolyn and Craig Jackson of the famous Barrett-Jackson car auction, but also the vitality, life force and energy that is translated through giving and using one’s power and passion for good.

This passion is shared in Berge-Blum’s executive committee, which includes Vice-Chairmen Lee Courtney and Natalie Gaylord, Sweetheart Kristine Thompson and Chairman-Elect Pamela Risoleo.

The kick-off at Saks, with décor and floral centerpieces from White House Design Studio in this year’s color scheme of black, white, silver and all shades of purple, also included breakfast for attendees from Robert’s Catering and a “Best of Saks” Spring fashion show.

For more information on the 64th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball visit phoenixheartball.heart.org.

