Open in App
Queensbury, NY
See more from this location?
NEWS10 ABC

Over 450 students to face ‘Battle of the Books’

By Jay Petrequin,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHJwC_0lD61LnL00

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Monday, SUNY Adirondack will be the battleground for a battle not seen since the COVID-19 pandemic. 18 school districts will come together and face off on campus in the 2023 Battle of the Books.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

On Monday, March 13, a total of 475 students across 65 teams in grades 3-6 will square off to show their knowledge of 10 books, read cover-to-cover to memorize details of their plots, characters, and even authors. The books span fiction and nonfiction.

Five students at a time will have 20 seconds to answer a question with the title and author of the book it connects to, with 31 questions per round. Questions will be asked by volunteer readers, who make all decisions on answers and challenges. Competitions are set up by grade level, in a bracket system that determines first-, second- and third-place winners.

“After two years of virtual events, we are happy to be back in-person. The competition engages students, encourages them to choose books they might not read on their own, and opens up a whole new side of reading for them,” said WSWHE BOCES School Library System Coordinator Kerrie Burch. “Students who participate love it. They make new friends and connections with their peers.”

Three North Country schools hosting job fairs

WSWHE BOCES is the event’s organizing body, bringing in schools from across the five counties it works with. Winning teams from all of those districts will take home commemorative banners for their schools to display with pride.

The Battle of the Books begins at 8:45 a.m. on Monday at SUNY Adirondack’s Bryan Hall at Scoville Learning Center. Round 1 kicks off with grade 3, with a schedule climbing through the grades and ending with 6th grade at 1:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
BOCES celebrates women in trades
Albany, NY3 days ago
Tonko praises South High Marathon Dance’s $10M landmark
South Glens Falls, NY2 days ago
Notice to parents of Shenedehowa students attending non-public schools
Clifton Park, NY3 days ago
Local Girl Scouts prep for Cookie Concoctions event
Troy, NY1 day ago
Albany Community Police Review Board meets
Albany, NY2 days ago
Easter festivities in the Capital Region
Albany, NY2 days ago
Temple Sinai’s Purim celebration returns after three-year hiatus
Saratoga Springs, NY9 hours ago
Will Paranormal Secrets Be Uncovered at this Local Haunted Museum?
Gloversville, NY2 days ago
Jewish communities set to celebrate Purim
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
History is made after Schumer swears in Albany native
Albany, NY2 days ago
Hoosick Falls man accused of Cumberland Farms stabbing
Hoosick Falls, NY12 hours ago
Albany’s 73rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Albany, NY22 hours ago
Open mic nights in the Capital Region
Albany, NY3 days ago
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: March 6-10
Albany, NY2 days ago
Albany Academy captures first-ever regional championship
Troy, NY18 hours ago
St. Patrick’s Day: A deeper look into popular Irish traditions
Albany, NY1 day ago
“Women Talking,” the final best picture review
Albany, NY1 day ago
The big change is coming
Albany, NY1 day ago
Daylight savings time, is it time to go?
Troy, NY1 day ago
Schenectady mayor proposes all-smoking ban in public parks
Schenectady, NY2 days ago
Dog abandoned outside the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
Menands, NY2 days ago
No Toilets for You
Saratoga Springs, NY3 days ago
Albany woman turns 109 years old
Albany, NY4 days ago
Actor Brian Tochi coming to Saratoga Comic Con
Saratoga Springs, NY3 days ago
Schuylerville rapist jailed for failing to register
Schuylerville, NY2 days ago
Capital Region concert roundup: March 10-16
Albany, NY2 days ago
Albany Common Councilor raises concern about top local developer after it settles discrimination suit
Albany, NY2 days ago
New Ballston Lake pier to be completed in May
Ballston Lake, NY2 days ago
Live Like a Prince Inside this $3.5M Stunner in Downtown ‘Toga
Saratoga Springs, NY2 days ago
19th century glass bottle found in Albany
Albany, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy