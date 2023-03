KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple lanes are closed on northbound Interstate 85 near Dale Earnhardt Boulevard due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said three left lanes were closed near Exit 60.

Drivers should expect delays in the area until the scene is cleared.

It was not immediately known if anyone was hurt.

