On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Here Are 3 Common Signs You're Being Strung Along While Dating

By Sierra Marquina,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457afq_0lD60eKp00
Photo: Getty Images

Seeing someone new and it's not advancing the way you would like? You might be getting strung along!

Ryan Seacrest shared in today's hack three common signs he's just not that into you:

- THEY “MISS” YOUR MESSAGES - It is very rare to miss a text nowadays. If it happens more than once, you have your answer.

- EVERYTHING IS “HAHA” or “LOL” - They seem positive, but they’re not putting in any effort and they end the conversation...

- THEY RESPOND WITH GIFS OR MEMES - Welcome to the Friend Zone!

Listen back for more:

