Tofu Lover Loses Vanity Plate in Maine Crackdown

By Philippe Naughton,

3 days ago
Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Maine vegan Peter Starostecki just loves tofu. He loves tofu so much, in fact, that he went and bought a custom license plate reading LUVTOFU. Now, he’s had to give that plate up under a state crackdown on license plates that could (if you squint hard enough) be considered vulgar. Maine has traditionally been on the liberal side in handing out vanity plates, but Starostecki’s was one of 274 recalled after officials decided this year to tighten up the rules. “It’s my protest against eating meat and animal products,” a “disappointed” Starostecki told the Associated Press after having his case thrown out in a Zoom session with the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said she backed freedom of expression, but motorists should use bumper stickers, not state-issued license plates.

