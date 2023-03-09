Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing At A Time’ Has Largest Streaming Week In History For Any Country Album

One Thing At A Time is off to an incredible start, to say the very least.

According to Billboard , Morgan Wallen’s just-released behemoth of a 36-song third studio album has already earned an incredible more than 400,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the first five days since its release.

The record has generated over 375 million on-demand official streams, in addition to selling over 100,000 traditional sales when you combine digital download purchases and CD’s.

And of course, with monster numbers like the ones above, it’s easily been the biggest country album of the year, already putting up the biggest streaming numbers for any country record ever released.

I mean, when you put out that many songs and are the hottest thing in country music, and maybe even music in general in a lot of ways, it’s a recipe for insane success and that’s what we’re already seeing less than a week into it.

Luminate will close out opening week data (which powers the official Billboard charts) on Sunday, and One Thing At A Time is on pace to break even more records, and in all likelihood, will be a #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, following suit as Morgan’s second chart-topping project after his sophomore album Dangerous did the same in 2021.

For comparisons sake, the only other albums to have more than 400,000 units in the first week in the last year were Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss , Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House, which is pretty damn incredible for a country artist to be up there with the biggest mega pop stars on the planet.

Spotify also announced over the weekend that Morgan’s new album became the most streamed country album in a single day by a male artist on their platform.

To state the very obvious, One Thing At A Time already promises to be even bigger than his aforementioned sophomore record, and if these numbers are any indication, easily one of the biggest projects in all of music this year… or hell, even this decade at this point.

And while I’m still slowly but surely making my way through the album, there’s quite a few really solid country songs on the tracklist, including Morgan’s awesome duet with his musical hero Eric Church on “Man Made A Bar” :

Here are some of my other favorites…

“Me + All Your Reasons”

“Keith Whitley”

“Tennessee Numbers”