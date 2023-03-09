Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
San Antonio Current

San Antonio gallery Sala Diaz earns hefty grant from Milwaukee's Ruth Foundation for the Arts

By Bryan Rindfuss,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hlhsp_0lD5yBOy00
Visitors to Sala Diaz look at work during the gallery's Kim Bishop exhibition.
Founded in 1995 by San Antonio native Alejandro Diaz, Sala Diaz is a grassroots gallery with a reputation that extends far beyond its humble footprint — a slightly rough-around-the-edges duplex in Southtown.

Arriving on the local scene the same year as Artpace inaugurated its renowned International Artist-in-Residence program, Sala Diaz came of age with late local legend Chuck Ramirez as its next-door neighbor — a fairy godmother of sorts who threw many an impromptu celebration in the gallery’s rustic yet incredibly welcoming backyard.


An undying champion of challenging, experimental and conceptual artwork, the gallery hosts world-class exhibitions and has garnered press from the likes of Art in America and UK-based The Guardian along with a growing number of grants.

Sala Diaz’s latest milestone arrived this week in the form of a generous grant from the Milwaukee-based nonprofit Ruth Foundation for the Arts (known familiarly as Ruth Arts). Totaling somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000, the grant is part of Ruth Arts’ Sites & Stewardship initiative, which will divide $1.5 million between 15 nonprofit arts organizations.

Other Sites & Stewardship awardees include the Black Art Library in Detroit, the Noah Purifoy Foundation in Joshua Tree, the Philadelphia Doll Museum and the W.O.W. Project, a community initiative dedicated to growing and protecting the creative culture of New York City’s Chinatown.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2yZW_0lD5yBOy00
Sala Diaz is one of 15 nonprofit arts organizations that will divide $1.5 million from the Ruth Foundation for the Arts.
The fifth chapter of a Ruth Arts program that’s awarded more than $14 million to nationwide arts organizations, Sites & Stewardship has a unique focus on nonprofits “whose missions and artistic activities are rooted in a proximity to place.”

“Our Sites & Stewardship program nurtures the ever-evolving relationships between artmaking and place and the indelible imprint artists make on our cultural landscape,” Ruth Arts Executive Director Karen Patterson said in a press release. “To build this new program, we met with artists, architects, curators, scholars and site stewards whose practices intersect with all facets of the built environment. At once retrospective and forward facing, the program aims to recognize lesser-known narratives amidst a changing and uncertain world.”


Although Sala Diaz’s scope extends far beyond San Antonio, the gallery excels at placemaking and has long served as a gathering spot for the local art community. Importantly, the gallery functions as the anchor of The Compound — a collection of 1920s-era duplexes that were until recently owned by beloved San Antonio personality Mike Casey. Thankfully, the duplex occupied by the gallery and neighboring Casa Chuck — a writing-focused residency housed in Ramirez’s carefully preserved home — was deeded to Sala Diaz before the remainder of The Compound’s duplexes went up for sale in 2021.

During a recent phone conversation, Sala Diaz Interim Director Heyd Fontenot touched on how Sala Diaz falls within the grant’s scope.

“The focus is really on artist communities,” Fontenot said. “And I think that’s actually how they found Sala — because of its long history of being an artist-run space. [We operate on] a shoestring budget. It’s a community coming together to make things happen.”


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zc0on_0lD5yBOy00
"[We operate on] a shoestring budget," Sala Diaz Interim Director Heyd Fontenot said. "It’s a community coming together to make things happen.”
Fontenot also pointed out that Sala Diaz is in the midst of an expansion thanks to the acquisition of a second duplex in The Compound — an invaluable gift from a gallery supporter.

“We’re really excited about what’s next for Sala because we’ve had this infusion of funding and we’ve got a new building,” said Fontenot, who suggested the expansion might entail anything from an additional residency program to offices and gathering space. During the conversation, Fontenot also praised Sala Diaz Board President Ethel Shipton for her commitment to the gallery and her concerted efforts to showcase women artists.


Addressing Shipton’s focus on women artists, Sala Diaz Gallery Manager Casie explained, “After everything that happened last summer with women’s rights being diminished, we knew we needed to continue to ensure that women artists have the space to express their lived experiences. With this in mind, we decided to commit all of our exhibitions in 2023 to women artists.”

In addition to San Antonio artist Kim Bishop’s exhibition “Threads & After Shocks” (on view through March 25), Sala Diaz will partner with Texas Woman's University and Texas State University during the National Art Education Association convention to present the work of North Texas-based interdisciplinary artist Nida Bangash (opening Apr. 13). Other artists slated for 2023 exhibitions at Sala Diaz include Mari Hernandez, Alethia Jones, Cristina Cardenas and Kat Cadena.


For more about Sala Diaz, visit saladiazart.org and follow on Instagram @ saladiazsatx .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTcCq_0lD5yBOy00
Sala Diaz Board President Ethel Shipton shares a laugh with theater artist Rick Frederick at a Sala Diaz reception.


Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says
San Antonio, TX13 hours ago
San Antonio mansion with ties to businessman and adventurer Tom Slick back on the market
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
A historic San Antonio home once owned by the senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church is for sale
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Everclear, Pat Green, Latin Breed and Color Me Badd to headline San Antonio's Fiesta Oyster Bake
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Jinya Ramen Bar opening first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
South San Antonio food truck park Rancho 181 will hold inaugural Taco Fest next weekend
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Still the Silos: Long-running band that fuses roots, country and jangly pop is headed to San Antonio
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Vegan taco spot Plantaqueria now open in downtown San Antonio
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
The most-anticipated new restaurants coming to the San Antonio area in 2023
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Order, Kenia Os, Lucki and more
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co. to host daylong Bettie Page birthday bash April 29
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to downtown San Antonio in October
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is vrooming into the San Antonio market
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
New exhibition on view at the McNay Art Museum showcases artwork made by women
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
New brunch spot Mimosa Gossip will open in San Antonio's Stone Oak area this spring
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Mexico-founded Picadas hard agua fresca now available in more than 40 San Antonio H-E-B stores
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
At least 3 Republicans want to challenge San Antonio Rep. Tony Gonzales after censure vote
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Third person arrested in connection to deadly dog attack on San Antonio's West Side
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
San Antonio-based fast-food chain Whataburger eliminates 50 corporate jobs
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Live concert performance to showcase the music of Netflix nature docuseries Our Planet
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to undergo surgery after taking a fall last week in Austin
Austin, TX5 days ago
The 33rd annual San Antonio International Women’s Day March will take place Sunday, Mar. 5
San Antonio, TX9 days ago
Budweiser Clydesdale, Moses Rose's: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
San Antonio, TX9 days ago
The Dogfather II, Bento Boxes: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
San Antonio, TX9 days ago
Saturday's All Aboard! music festival marks formal launch of San Antonio venue The Espee
San Antonio, TX10 days ago
Five women denied abortions by Texas sue to force state to clarify rules on medical exceptions
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Contemporary Art Month returns with exhibitions and events held across San Antonio
San Antonio, TX11 days ago
San Antonio's Southtown plays host to the 3rd annual Battle of the Boil
San Antonio, TX11 days ago
Alamo Collections Center will open Friday in San Antonio, displaying artifacts donated by Phil Collins
San Antonio, TX11 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy