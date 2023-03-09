Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
San Antonio Current

Live concert performance to showcase the music of Netflix nature docuseries Our Planet

By Macks Cook,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17FblF_0lD5y4J800
Our Planet docuseries composer Steven Price will conduct a live orchestra.
A live 44-piece orchestra will bring favorite scenes from the beloved Netflix docuseries Our Planet from TV screens to the big stage, all with the show's soundtrack composer, Steven Price, conducting.

British broadcasting legend and biologist David Attenborough and William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor known for portraying Captain James T. Kirk on
Star Trek , will provide onscreen co-narration as striking scenes of the natural world come to life.

The live performance will last around two hours with an intermission, and proceeds from the performances will benefit the World Wildlife Fund's global Our Planet education and awareness initiatives.

$36.40-$75.50, 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org .

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: New Order, Kenia Os, Lucki and more
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Everclear, Pat Green, Latin Breed and Color Me Badd to headline San Antonio's Fiesta Oyster Bake
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Still the Silos: Long-running band that fuses roots, country and jangly pop is headed to San Antonio
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
San Antonio music venue Picks Bar to hold singles mixer
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
San Antonio mansion with ties to businessman and adventurer Tom Slick back on the market
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Even during downturn, San Antonio better city to invest in real estate than Austin, industry expert says
San Antonio, TX16 hours ago
San Antonio's Alamo Beer Co. to host daylong Bettie Page birthday bash April 29
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
Punnily-named kite and dog-themed Fest of Tails returns to San Antonio's McAllister Park Saturday
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Vegan taco spot Plantaqueria now open in downtown San Antonio
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
South San Antonio food truck park Rancho 181 will hold inaugural Taco Fest next weekend
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will return to downtown San Antonio in October
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
Jinya Ramen Bar opening first San Antonio location next week
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
A historic San Antonio home once owned by the senior pastor of Trinity Baptist Church is for sale
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
The most-anticipated new restaurants coming to the San Antonio area in 2023
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Italian supercar maker Lamborghini is vrooming into the San Antonio market
San Antonio, TX5 days ago
Food hall at San Antonio's Pearl brings in new barbecue and pasta options
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
San Antonio-based fast-food chain Whataburger eliminates 50 corporate jobs
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to undergo surgery after taking a fall last week in Austin
Austin, TX5 days ago
San Antonio-based USAA pulling workers back into the office, closing door on remote positions
San Antonio, TX6 days ago
San Antonio police chief, Bexar County DA blame city's rising crime on Texas' open-carry gun law
San Antonio, TX4 days ago
San Antonio utility execs say St. Mary's Strip sewer problems shouldn't have surprised contractor
San Antonio, TX2 days ago
Justice Department launches application to seek pardon for federal marijuana convictions
San Antonio, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy