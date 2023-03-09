On The Scene: These NJ theaters offer pay-what-you-can performances

Want to see a play or musical but ticket prices are just too costly for the budget? Several New Jersey theaters are letting theatergoers pay what they can.

A couple of theaters are doing this to reach out to a wider audience and to get people to experience their productions.

Here’s where to see lower cost shows:

The musical version of "A Raisin In The Sun” is being performed at Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal. The performance on Saturday night is pay what you will. There is a suggested price of around $30 per ticket, but the minimum is just $5.

A theater in North Jersey is doing something very similar. Hudson Theatre Works in Weehawken is staging the classic by Lillian Hellman, "The Little Foxes, “a drama of betrayal, corruption, and ruthlessness in the quest for money." But it won't break the bank to see it. This theater already offers affordable ticket prices, but from March 16 to April 2, it's pay what you can at the door, with a $10 ticket minimum.