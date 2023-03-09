Open in App
Weehawken, NJ
See more from this location?
News 12

On The Scene: These NJ theaters offer pay-what-you-can performances

By News 12 Staff,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gn87n_0lD5y3QP00

Want to see a play or musical but ticket prices are just too costly for the budget? Several New Jersey theaters are letting theatergoers pay what they can.

A couple of theaters are doing this to reach out to a wider audience and to get people to experience their productions.

Here’s where to see lower cost shows:

The musical version of "A Raisin In The Sun” is being performed at Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal. The performance on Saturday night is pay what you will. There is a suggested price of around $30 per ticket, but the minimum is just $5.

A theater in North Jersey is doing something very similar. Hudson Theatre Works in Weehawken is staging the classic by Lillian Hellman, "The Little Foxes, “a drama of betrayal, corruption, and ruthlessness in the quest for money." But it won't break the bank to see it. This theater already offers affordable ticket prices, but from March 16 to April 2, it's pay what you can at the door, with a $10 ticket minimum.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
111 years! Girl Scouts celebrate anniversary at American Dream Mall
East Rutherford, NJ15 hours ago
Spotlight New Jersey: Indighxst
Jersey City, NJ11 hours ago
Retro chic! This is the very best motel in New Jersey
Wildwood Crest, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Yonkers resident to make debut on American Idol this Sunday
Yonkers, NY1 day ago
KC & The Sunshine Band to headline New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning on July 29
Readington Township, NJ2 days ago
New web sitcom ‘Meet me in Millburn’ depicts life in New Jersey
Millburn, NJ2 days ago
This Iconic New Jersey Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu Item
West Orange, NJ1 day ago
This TikTok Viral Cafe Is The Perfect Little Getaway In NJ
Nutley, NJ2 days ago
This Popular New Jersey Book Store Has Revealed Where It’s Relocating To
Paramus, NJ3 days ago
Rockland radio host brings '50s-era music with doo-wop hits
Nanuet, NY2 days ago
Crazy, unique pancake joint opens 4th NJ location
Freehold Township, NJ2 days ago
Sports equipment chain relocates 1 of its 5 N.J. stores
Madison, NJ1 day ago
Delicious! It’s New Jersey’s Very Best Bakery and One of the Best in America
Englewood, NJ1 day ago
Inside N.J.’s first Fogo de Chão, a parade of Brazilian meaty mayhem | Review
Paramus, NJ3 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day parade postponed, others in NJ might be affected
Seaside Heights, NJ2 days ago
5 Best Sushi Spots in New Jersey
Nutley, NJ3 days ago
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in New Jersey
Princeton, NJ3 days ago
Students from schools in Brooklyn compete at Lego robotics competition
Brooklyn, NY7 hours ago
Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola is returning to MTV Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Toms River, NJ1 day ago
See inside incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey
Bordentown, NJ3 days ago
Will These Annoying Bugs Be Back for Another Season in Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy