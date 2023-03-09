Ballet Theatre of Toledo to present 'Beauty and the Beast'

“A tale as old as time

“True as it can be

“Barely even friends

“Then somebody bends ...”

Love, of course, is the tale mentioned in the song by Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken for Disney’s 1991 movie Beauty and the Beast. The story of a beautiful woman who falls in love with a hideous monster might be just as old. The earliest version, some say, was “Cupid and Psyche,” by Lucius Apuleius Madaurensis, which emerged in the 2nd century A.D.

But the Disney version — and the version Nigel Burgoine and the Ballet Theatre of Toledo will bring to the Franciscan Center stage on Saturday and Sunday — is 283 years old, give or take a few months.

Many versions of this tale exist, but the French novelist Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve published La Belle et la Bête in 1740; it was rewritten and abridged by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont in 1756 for a version that most are familiar with. There are some fairies and other magical creatures in it, but no dancing teapots or furniture.

The influence of Disney looms large. A few generations have come to know its versions of the Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast , to the detriments of other, older takes.

“That’s the problem,” Burgoine said. “That’s why I like to do stories as they should be done.”

Other cultures have added their twists and turns to the story of a cursed prince and the beauty who loves him, fur and all. It imparts a simple truth: Don’t judge a book by its cover.

Burgoine and David Jex , composer and professor at the University of Toledo, have created a ballet that keeps the story simple, musical, and true to the spirit of Villeneuve’s tale, but they pared the story to one act of about 50 minutes.

“It’s not song after song after song. It’s action with no words at all,” Burgoine said. “That’s the delightful part of it; you have to express the love between two people, one ugly or what we consider ugly.”

Without abridging it, he said, the attention of the younger audience members would flag, and, as often happens, they would they would prod their par­ents to leave for other ac­tiv­i­ties..

Jex, who has participated with Burgoine in five other ballets, including Pinocchio , last year’s Little Mermaid , and the Ugly Duckling , said that to keep the ballet short, simple, and truer to Villeneuve’s tale, the audience won’t see some of the subplots Disney added.

“Well, they’re not gonna see the Disney villain; he’s not in the original story at all,” Jex said. “You don’t have to worry about seeing that bad guy.”

Nor will the audience have to fear for the beast’s life from angry and fearful townspeople.

“No, the townspeople do not attack the beast. He is going to expire with the last dropping of the petal; the rose is really the key part,” Jex said. “Of course, we’re right down to the last minute when she sees the beast with the magic mirror, and she hurries back to embrace him and tell him that she’s back for him. Then we have a magic transformation.”

That magic transformation, triggered by Belle’s profession of love to the Beast, presented a complex problem for the Beast/handsome Prince Adam, portrayed this weekend by Ryan Medel .

“He grabs his face and falls backward — that’s the moment where we do our really fabulous quick change — this terrible beast turns into the handsome Prince Adam, who had a spell put upon him by an evil sorceress,” Burgoine said.

The mask did pose a problem at first, Burgoine said. But as he watched a movie on television he saw what looked to be a solution: a small, stretch bandage. He said the volunteer who does masks for many ballets put the parts together and attached fur to it.

“Instead of a complete fur mask — which your dancers are going to pass out after 10 minutes — it has breathing holes,” Burgoine said. “[Medel] can pull the whole mask off and then stand up and be the prince.”

Also, Burgoine said, costumes and any other props must not impede the delicate moves a ballet dancer must execute.

“We always call the opera the big people because they walk and stand and they belt out the songs,” he said. “Dancers can’t do that. We’ve got to have small, skinny little costumes to be able to move every part of our body and be lifted. You’ll see pas de deux where the beast has got to dance with Belle, and he’s got this mask on. So I’ve got make sure that all of those lifts and moves can be done while wearing a mask.”

The cast comprises 40 members, Burgoine said. Audrey Ziemke portrays Belle to Medel’s Beast/Prince.

The orchestra has six musicians, with a violin, cello, piano, two winds, and lots of percussion, Jex said.

“I try to keep a tone that was not necessarily specific to any cultural group or style or period. You’re going to hear some music that sounds very contemporary, and you’re going to hear music that could have been ballet music from the past,” he said.

“It’s just a classic story,” Jex said.

Or, a tale as old as time.

Beauty and the Beast will be presented at the Franciscan Center at Lourdes University, 6832 Convent Blvd., Sylvania, at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; a school matinee will be performed at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $25. Call Ballet Theatre of Toledo at 419-861-0895, or visit ballettheatreoftoledo.org .

