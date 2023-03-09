Bruce Willis’s Wife Fights Back Against Criticism She’s Using Dementia Diagnosis For ‘Fame’

Bruce Willis’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, is fighting back against people who are claiming she’s using his recent dementia diagnosis to get famous. The family of Bruce announced he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) months after revealing the actor was diagnosed with aphasia.

“I just saw something about me getting my five minutes, which is great,” Emma said in a new video posted to Instagram. “Which means that you’re listening. So I’m going to take my five minutes, and I’m going to turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband.”

Emma Heming Willis fights back, not using dementia diagnosis for fame

She adds, “I am going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness and do something good around something that feels less than. So, watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

This new video comes just shortly after Emma pleaded to the paparazzi to leave her husband alone as he was photographed over the weekend getting coffee with a friend. “If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” Emma previously said.

“It’s clear that there’s still a lot of education that needs to be put forth,” she continued. “So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about. Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. For the video people, please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking me how he’s doing, the ‘woo-hoo’-ing and the ‘yippy-ki-yays,’ please don’t do it, OK?”

She also added that it is incredibly important that Bruce is able to get from “Point A to Point B safely.”