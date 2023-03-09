Two Planes Collide in Mid-Air and Crash Into a Florida Lake

Flying is still one of the safest ways to travel, but lately, there have been far too many plane-related incidents for our comfort. And after seeing one of the most recent, we're officially wondering what in the world is going on. Should we take a break for flying for awhile?

This report from @cbseveningnews is concerning, to say the least. Two planes collided in mid-air while flying over Florida and crashed into a lake on Tuesday, resulting in a truly horrifying event.

The planes crashed not far outside of Winter Haven Regional Airport in central Florida, and search and rescue teams were quickly on the scene to look for survivors.

According to the Lakeland Ledger , all four people died who were involved in the collision in Lake Hartridge, which happened around 2:00 in the afternoon. The planes involved were a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane, while the other was a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operating on behalf of Polk State College. One of the planes was found 21 feet under water, while the other's wingtip could be seen from the shore.

So far, it's not yet fully clear what may have caused the accident, but Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both conducting their own investigations into the matter.

It's heartbreaking to hear of such a tragic incident taking place. Here's hoping that the end of these awful aviation events is coming soon.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.