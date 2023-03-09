Open in App
WanderWisdom

Two Planes Collide in Mid-Air and Crash Into a Florida Lake

By Nicole Pomarico,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OheD0_0lD5u76900

Flying is still one of the safest ways to travel, but lately, there have been far too many plane-related incidents for our comfort. And after seeing one of the most recent, we're officially wondering what in the world is going on. Should we take a break for flying for awhile?

This report from @cbseveningnews is concerning, to say the least. Two planes collided in mid-air while flying over Florida and crashed into a lake on Tuesday, resulting in a truly horrifying event.

@cbseveningnews

Two planes in Florida collided in mid-air late Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a lake. It's just the latest in a recent string of scary incidents over America's skies. #planecrash #florida #smallplane #airplane

♬ original sound - CBSEveningNews

The planes crashed not far outside of Winter Haven Regional Airport in central Florida, and search and rescue teams were quickly on the scene to look for survivors.

According to the Lakeland Ledger , all four people died who were involved in the collision in Lake Hartridge, which happened around 2:00 in the afternoon. The planes involved were a Piper J-3 Cub sea plane, while the other was a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane operating on behalf of Polk State College. One of the planes was found 21 feet under water, while the other's wingtip could be seen from the shore.

So far, it's not yet fully clear what may have caused the accident, but Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both conducting their own investigations into the matter.

It's heartbreaking to hear of such a tragic incident taking place. Here's hoping that the end of these awful aviation events is coming soon.

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Four Killed in Tragic Mid-Air Collision Over Florida Lake
Winter Haven, FL4 days ago
Boat crashes into Florida bridge, leaving 10 people struggling in river, rescuers say
Cape Coral, FL13 days ago
Officials: Planes collide over Florida lake, at least 1 dead
Winter Haven, FL5 days ago
Planes may not have been aware of each other before mid-air collision in Florida, NTSB says
Winter Haven, FL3 days ago
Man Arrested After Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Found in Shed 200 Miles From Home
Attica, IN3 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Cop and 'Fantastic' Dad of 2 Dies After Falling from Bridge While Chasing Alleged Carjacking Suspect
Fountain, CO27 days ago
Fatal motorcycle crash sends debris flying, triggers 5-vehicle wreck, Florida cops say
Tampa, FL5 days ago
NTSB: FedEx plane was only 150 feet off ground when disaster was averted
Austin, TX10 days ago
Florida man who was declared dead is found breathing minutes later
Clearwater, FL9 days ago
Tree trimmer dies after getting stuck 50ft up a California palm tree
Bonita, CA24 days ago
After being shot with a tranquilizer, a lonely, malnourished bear that lost its mother dies.
Victor, ID16 days ago
Weird noise traveling through walls and floors of a Florida city. What’s causing it?
Punta Gorda, FL23 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy