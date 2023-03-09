Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KFOR

This famous Disneyland snack is coming to grocery stores nationwide

By Iman Palm,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cX8KN_0lD5ttuD00

( KTLA ) – Disneyland fans no longer have to travel to the California park to enjoy one of the resort’s famous treats.

Dole, the company behind the beloved park’s pineapple soft-serve Dole Whip, says it plans to make the famed treat available in grocery stores nationwide “soon.”

The frozen snack, a soft-serve dairy-free treat, will be available in three flavors: pineapple, mango, and strawberry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41iX4c_0lD5ttuD00
A photo of Dole Whip purchased at the Disneyland park. (KTLA)

Dole hasn’t said when and where you’ll be able to purchase Dole Whip treats.

Principal hit with strip search lawsuit at area middle school

The rollout of Dole Whip nationwide comes as the company aims to introduce healthier snacking options for adults and children. Along with the Dole Whip, the company plans to roll out low-calorie beverages, probiotic sodas, juices that support gut health and smoothie bowls.

In 2016, Disneyland told the Orange County Register that it sells roughly 1 million cups of Dole Whip every year.

‘Very manipulative and controlling’: Former Moore Public Schools cheer coach arrested for allegedly raping then-student

Dole Whip was first served at the Magic Kingdom in 1984, according to Walt Disney World News Today , before being brought to Disneyland in 1986.

For those still wanting to enjoy a Dole Whip at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” the treat is available at multiple locations throughout Disneyland , including the Tiki Juice Bar and the Tropical Hideaway.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Dole Whip will soon be available in the freezer section
Anaheim, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
OHP: Driver fell asleep before deadly Creek County crash
Bristow, OK3 days ago
Dog seeking home after spending 135 days at Oklahoma City shelter
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Suspect in OK Amber Alert still on the run, considered “armed and dangerous”
Ada, OK3 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Khloe & Tristan Arrive At Malika’s 40th Birthday Amid Reports She’s ‘Supporting’ Him After Mom’s Death
West Hollywood, CA1 day ago
This Is The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy