Food Truck Event Back in Coconut Creek on Friday

COCONUT CREEK, FL – It’s back: Fluffy's Foodie Food Truck Friday.
City of Coconut Creek is hosting once again a food truck event from 5-9 p.m. at the Community Center at 1100 Lyons Road.
There will be a wide variety of food trucks and entertainment.
The event is held every month on the second Friday.
Find out more here.
