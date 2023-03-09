Open in App
Coconut Creek, FL
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Food Truck Event Back in Coconut Creek on Friday

By Leon Fooksman,

3 days ago

COCONUT CREEK, FL – It’s back: Fluffy's Foodie Food Truck Friday.

City of Coconut Creek is hosting once again a food truck event from 5-9 p.m. at the Community Center at 1100 Lyons Road.

There will be a wide variety of food trucks and entertainment.

The event is held every month on the second Friday.

Find out more here.

MORE COCONUT CREEK NEWS:

POLICE & FIRE: Coconut Creek Police: Man Tried to Pass Counterfeit $100 Bill at Publix, Then Took Off in Chase Across Coconut Creek Parkway

ELECTION: Coconut Creek Election on March 14: Understanding Charter Amendment

GOVERNMENT: New $165,000 Coconut Creek SWAT Van Would Have Protection from Bullets and Blasts

GOVERNMENT: New Grocery Store, Storage Facility, and Coffee Shop Proposed in Coconut Creek

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHgOa_0lD5tc9600

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Coconut Creek, FL newsLocal Coconut Creek, FL
Coconut Creek Police Investigate Theft of $2,100 Purse from Gym on Hillsboro Boulevard
Coconut Creek, FL10 hours ago
How to Make Housing More Affordable in Coconut Creek? Here’s Ideas from Candidates in City Election on Tuesday
Coconut Creek, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coral Springs Considers Marking 60th Anniversary by Creating $150,000 Public Art Project Depicting City’s Story
Coral Springs, FL8 hours ago
Stoneman Douglas Baseball Wins Twice, Now a Perfect 8-0 This Season
Parkland, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy