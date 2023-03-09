Food Truck Event Back in Coconut Creek on Friday

COCONUT CREEK, FL – It’s back: Fluffy's Foodie Food Truck Friday.

City of Coconut Creek is hosting once again a food truck event from 5-9 p.m. at the Community Center at 1100 Lyons Road.

There will be a wide variety of food trucks and entertainment.

The event is held every month on the second Friday.

Find out more here.

