Ga. police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of killing 3 people, shooting 4-year-old

Columbus police officials issued a warrant for a teen suspected of killing three people and injuring a four-year-old at a Motel 6 in February.
Authorities issued warrants against 19-year-old Jerimiah walker, suspected of killing Michael Carter, Sr., Michael Carter, Jr., and Tonya Carter. He is also suspected of injuring a four-year-old.
Officers said on Feb. 18 at 9:09 p.m., officers responded to the Motel 6 on Victory Drive to investigate a shooting.
According to police, 53-year-old Michael Carter, Sr. and 19-year-old Michael Carter, Jr. with gunshot wounds inside the hotel room. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to the two men killed, officers said 50-year-old Toya Carter and a child were also shot during the incident and are in critical condition at an area hospital.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told Channel 2 Action News that 50-year-old Toya Carter was pronounced dead two weeks after the shooting.
The four-year-old has since been released from the hospital.
Walker is wanted for three counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
It is unclear what led to the shooting.
Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. D. Baker at 706-225-4296.
