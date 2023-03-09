ECMC doctor speaks on kidney health awareness on World Kidney Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday is World Kidney Day, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of kidney health.

Dr. Liise Kayler, the program director of the Regional Transplantation and Kidney Care Center of Excellence at ECMC, joined Wake Up! on Thursday to discuss awareness and kidney health.

In addition to her role with ECMC, Dr. Kayler is also a professor of surgery and Chief of transplant surgery in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB.

She discussed how people can ensure they have healthy kidneys, common problems some people experience, and how people can sign up for kidney donation. Learn more in the video above.

