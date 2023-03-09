Open in App
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

ECMC doctor speaks on kidney health awareness on World Kidney Day

By Adam Duke,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qf8pn_0lD5rdF500

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday is World Kidney Day, a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of the importance of kidney health.

Dr. Liise Kayler, the program director of the Regional Transplantation and Kidney Care Center of Excellence at ECMC, joined Wake Up! on Thursday to discuss awareness and kidney health.

In addition to her role with ECMC, Dr. Kayler is also a professor of surgery and Chief of transplant surgery in the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at UB.

She discussed how people can ensure they have healthy kidneys, common problems some people experience, and how people can sign up for kidney donation. Learn more in the video above.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

