Saint Paul, MN
Sporting News

How long is Kirill Kaprizov out for? Injury details, return date, latest news on Wild star

By Bryan Murphy,

3 days ago

Minnesota fans are going to be watching Wild hockey without the team's best player.

Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov left the team's game against the Jets on Wednesday night and did not return. He is expected to miss extended time as a result.

The loss of Kaprizov is a massive blow to a surging Minnesota squad. The Russian winger has been the team's top scorer since coming over from the KHL three seasons ago.

The Wild are in the midst of a tight race for the Central Division. The team is 8-0-2 in its last 10 games and is in a tie with the Stars for first place in the division.

MORE: Who has the most points ever in an NHL season?

The Sporting News has all the injury updates on Kaprizov.

What is Kirill Kaprizov's injury?

The exact injury to Kaprizov is not known at this point. The team is calling it a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov collided awkwardly with Jets defenseman Logan Stanley during the Wild's 4-2 win on March 8. Stanley went to defend Kaprizov and managed to fall on top of Kaprizov, who was in a weird position low to the ice.

Considering the size of Stanley (6-7, 228 lbs), that was a lot of weight being placed on Kaprizov.

The big Winnipeg blue liner said after the game that he wasn't expecting Kaprizov to stop so abruptly and he lost his balance, resulting in him being on top of the winger.

"He stopped and I tried to finish my check on him," Stanley said. "Then I just fell on top of him ... I wasn’t expecting him to go down. It’s just an unfortunate play."

Head coach Dean Evason said after the game that the team did not have an update on its star winger. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Kaprizov would be evaluated in full on Thursday, an off day for the club.

When will Kirill Kaprizov return?

The Wild announced that Kaprizov is going to miss three to four weeks with a lower-body injury.

That timetable means that Kaprizov could return to the Wild lineup before the postseason. But he is going to miss the rest of March with the injury, barring a quicker recovery.

Kirill Kaprizov stats 2022-23

Kaprizov isn't on pace to break 100 points like he did last year,  but he's still been over a point-per-game player for the Wild and the driving catalyst behind their offense.

The Russian leads the team in points, goals, power-play goals and shots and is second in assists and power-play assists. His 21:06 time on ice is first among Wild forwards and ranks eighth in the league among all forwards.

Games Goals Assists Points +/-
65 39 35 74 6
