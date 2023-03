RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the communities help in locating the missing dementia patient, Ernest Epling, 70.

Mr. Epling left his residence in Cool Ridge, WV between March 8, 2023, at 9 pm and March 9, 2023, at 5 am.

Mr. Epling is believed to be traveling in a brown 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander bearing WV registration 4BB956 similar to the one in the photograph.

Mr. Epling often visited Hinton, Bluestone lake, Indian Creek, and Shanklin’s Ferry areas in Summers and Mercer Counties