New York State
Lootpress

Pizza Hut Brings Back Limited-Edition Mini Basketballs for the First Time Since the 1990s

By Lootpress News Staff,

3 days ago
Pizza Hut announces the return of a beloved, limited-edition offering from the 1990s: Mini Basketballs. Just in time for NCAA ® March Madness ® , the 2023 Mini Basketballs will be available for a limited time only starting on March 14 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for only $7 via the Pizza Hut website and Pizza hut app (taxes not included; prices and participation vary). The new Mini Basketballs feature a black and red pattern with “No One Out Pizzas The Hut” ® text.

The return of this nostalgic offering from the 1990s comes on the heels of the resurgence of another fan-favorite Pizza Hut menu item: the Big New Yorker. The Big New Yorker, an XL 16″ New York-style pizza available now for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, features six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top to mimic an authentic New York style pizzeria build.

For those who may be looking to practice free throws on their own at home, orders of the Big New Yorker pizza from participating locations will come with specialty March Madness ® packaging that turns into a basketball hoop and backboard that pairs perfectly with the new Mini Basketballs. The interactive March Madness ® Big New Yorker pizza box is available now at participating locations while supplies last.

“We’re back again for the seventh year as the official pizza of March Madness® and we wanted to do something special for pizza loving basketball fans,” said Lindsay Morgan , Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. “That’s why we’re bringing back a fan-favorite item, our Mini Basketballs, to pair perfectly with pizza orders during the tournament and unveiling interactive hoop pizza box packaging for customers to get into the basketball action at home.”

Pizza Hut is also bringing back the “Pizza Hut ® ” challenge for the March Madness® men’s tournament. Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports studio talent will be going head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament, playing with the Mini Basketballs in the hopes of taking home both bragging rights.

Additionally, in celebration of peak basketball season, Pizza Hut has teamed up with Culture Kings for an in-store activation at the streetwear destination’s flagship store located at the Caesars Palace Forum Shops in Las Vegas on March 18 . During the one-day event, pizza and basketball lovers will be able to enjoy a variety of activities ranging from basketball-themed games to pizza-themed photo moments; plus, they’ll have the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition Pizza Hut Mini Basketballs.

For more information on where you can get the new Mini Basketballs visit the link here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

