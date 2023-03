rosevilletoday.com

Roseville REALTOR shares Benefits of Owning a Home By Julie Jalone - (DRE# 01418097), 3 days ago

By Julie Jalone - (DRE# 01418097), 3 days ago

Roseville, Calif. -The current interest rate environment is of concern but should not be the only part of the home-buying decision process. The answer to ...