Navios Maritime Holdings Shares Gain After Q4 Results By Akanksha Bakshi, 3 days ago

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) reported fourth-quarter revenue (from continuing operations) growth of 7% year-over-year to $52.62 million. Basic EPS attributable to Navios Holdings' common stockholders from continuing ...