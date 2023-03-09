Open in App
Lancaster, PA
Woman With Dementia Goes Missing From Lancaster Home: Police

By Jillian Pikora,

3 days ago
Luz Maria Amaro Photo Credit: Lancaster City Bureau of Police

A 64-year-old dementia patient wandered away from her home on Thursday, March 9, 2023, authorities say.

Luz Maria Amaro left her residence in the area of the 800 block of Seymour Street and was last seen in the area of Prince and James streets around 8 a.m., according to a release by Lancaster City police.

She is wearing "what appears to be a polka dot patterned outfit," the police say.

Contact the Lancaster City Police Bureau at 717-735-3300 if you have any information on the whereabouts of Amaro.

